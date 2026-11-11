Ministers Slow on Action After Grooming Gang Report Calls for Data, Legal Reform

Despite accepting 20 recommendations, the government has stalled on collecting ethnicity data and amending statutory rape laws, according to former minister Louise Casey, who warned of continuing failures to protect children.

Former minister Louise Casey has criticised the government for dragging its feet on a range of reforms in the wake of her 2022 audit into grooming gangs involving Asian men. Though all 20 recommendations were accepted by ministers at the time of publication, Casey now says progress remains unsatisfactory, with key data‑collection and legal measures still unimplemented.

Audit Highlights the Need for Data and Legal Change

Casey's audit identified an "appalling lack of data on ethnicity" and urged the collection of data on religion and ethnicity across the United Kingdom. The report highlighted that the absence of reliable statistics has hindered the analysis of abuse patterns and the design of targeted interventions. Casey also recommended that sex with a child aged 13, 14 or 15 be made a statutory rape offence, matching the existing definition for children under 12.

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Government Response and Ministerial Positions

Downing Street has denied any delay and said police forces are tasked with reviewing past grooming gang cases to determine if closed investigations can be reopened. The official spokesman also reiterated that ministers will require police to collect ethnicity data, but did not confirm a timetable. Justice Secretary Alex Norris had previously reassured Casey that the government would act on making age‑28 statutory rape an automatic offence, yet Westminster declined to confirm whether the proposal would be enacted.

Opposition and Whistle‑Blower Voices

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp and police whistle‑blower Maggie Oliver both echoed Casey's concerns. Philp warned that the victims of Rotherham and other assaults still suffer from institutional failure, while Oliver called the government's lack of momentum a "shameful and continuing failure" to protect children. Former police detective Maggie Oliver added that mandatory data collection is essential for understanding the broader landscape of sexual abuse in Britain.

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Implications for Victims and the Legal System

Without accurate ethnicity data, policymakers cannot evaluate the prevalence of specific demographic groups within grooming gang activity, potentially masking systemic issues. The current statutory rape threshold-protecting children under 12 only-means adults who sexually exploit 13‑ to 15‑year‑olds may face lesser charges, a gap Casey described as "staggering." The lack of progress threatens to leave victims without adequate legal recourse and stalls efforts to prevent future abuse.

Next Steps and Calls for Urgent Action

Casey demands a concrete timetable for data collection and legal reform, saying her patience has "worn very, very thin." She urged the government to implement her recommendations swiftly, particularly the automatic rape offence for adults engaging with minors under 16. The audit calls on all stakeholders to prioritise evidence‑based policy to safeguard children from grooming gangs and sexual exploitation.