Ministers Review Rafi Hottak Compensation After Council Tax Rejection

Defence minister Luke Pollard orders a review of Rafi Hottak's case after the Ministry of Defence rejected his compensation claim due to bureaucratic rules regarding proof of address documents.

Defence Minister Luke Pollard has ordered an urgent review of the compensation case for Rafi Hottak, a British-Afghan interpreter who suffered severe injuries while serving alongside UK troops. The Ministry of Defence is reassessing the decision to reject his claim for the Ex-Gratia Medical Payments scheme after it was revealed that his application was deemed invalid solely because he submitted a council tax bill instead of a utility bill as proof of residence.

Bureaucratic Error Blocks Veteran Support

Rafi Hottak was awarded sanctuary in the United Kingdom in 2011 after surviving a devastating Taliban bomb attack in Helmand in November 2007. The explosion killed a British officer and left Hottak with life-changing injuries, including wounds that required 160 stitches. Despite his service and subsequent status as a resident, his claim for medical support was initially rejected by civil servants who insisted on strict adherence to document types that do not align with standard British administrative practices.

Also read Ministry of Defence Rejects British Interpreter Rafi Hottak's Compensation Claim

Hottak, who now works as a chartered accountant in the Midlands, provided a valid council tax bill alongside his UK driving licence and British passport to verify his current address. He found it astonishing that the Ministry of Defence would reject this standard government-issued document while accepting other forms of identification. The rejection notice stated that the claim was invalid because the applicant had not supplied a utility bill, highlighting a rigid interpretation of eligibility criteria that ignores the practical reality of document ownership in the UK.

Political and Military Leaders Condemn Decision

The revelation of Hottak's situation has sparked widespread anger among former military personnel, politicians, and campaign groups. Ahmad, a former translator who survived Taliban torture, described the Ministry of Defence's handling of the case as a shame to Britain. He called on Defence Secretary Wes Streeting to intervene and resolve the bureaucratic mess, arguing that turning away a man who suffered appalling injuries for serving Britain is an absurd and disgraceful outcome.

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Conservative foreign affairs spokesman Tom Tugendhat, an Afghan veteran himself, stated that the government cannot abandon those who fought alongside British forces. Liberal Democrat MP Mike Martin, also an Afghan veteran, criticized the situation as a case of computer systems overriding common sense. Martin urged ministers to cut through the administrative morass and act urgently to ensure Hottak receives the support he is due, noting that the interpreter's case for assistance was bona fide.

Real-World Impact on Afghan Veterans

Rafi Hottak serves as a poignant example of the challenges faced by former Afghan interpreters seeking support from the UK government. His duties included operating behind enemy lines with the Special Air Service and Special Boat Service, earning him high praise for his bravery and professionalism. Despite his continued suffering from trauma and regular flashbacks of the bombing, Hottak remains determined to provide any additional evidence required to clear his application.

Professor Sara de Jong, a founding member of the Sulha Alliance which assists former Afghan interpreters, criticized the Ministry of Defence's stance as adding insult to injury. She emphasized that the bureaucratic rejection exacerbates the trauma experienced by these veterans who sacrificed their safety for UK operations. The incident has reignited calls for the government to adopt a more reasonable and common-sense approach when evaluating the applications of those who served with distinction alongside the British Armed Forces.