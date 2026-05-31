Ministers Propose National Blacklist for Drunk and Abusive Air Passengers

The UK government is developing plans for a national blacklist to ban passengers who are abusive or violent on flights. This move aims to close a loophole that allows such individuals to book with different airlines after being banned by one carrier. The proposal would involve sharing data on disruptive passengers across the industry, possibly through a government-administered scheme, to prevent them from flying altogether. While the aviation industry supports the measure, civil liberties groups raise concerns about privacy and precedent.

Drunk and abusive air passengers would be banned from flying under proposals being drawn up by ministers, it can be revealed. Officials are war-gaming the creation of a national 'blacklist' amid soaring ' air rage ' attacks on plane crews and fellow holidaymakers.

Under the crackdown proposals, still in the early stages, information held about blacklisted thugs would be shared across airlines. If they tried to book again, this would be flagged with the tour operator which could block them from travelling, effectively banning them from ever flying again. But civil liberty campaigners have voiced concerns over the plans, saying it 'sets a dangerous precedent' that sees the government and private companies filtering people's access to transport and services.

At present, yobs who have been abusive or violent in the past can be banned by the airline they were travelling with. But they can just book with a different carrier in future and avoid detection, a loophole ministers are trying to close. This is because strict data protection rules prevent airlines from sharing passengers' data with each other even if the assailant committed a criminal offence.

This is the moment a mid-air brawl erupted on a Jet2 flight from Turkey to Manchester, in February, which was forced to re-direct to Brussels as a result Police boarded a Ryanair flight after two male passengers were filmed running down the aisle towards a fight taking place at the front of the plane between a woman and a man Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has called for a drinks limit or ban on airport bars serving early morning pints to reduce the number of rowdy passengers on planes It comes after footage of a string of appalling mid-air incidents this year - including air crews receiving death threats and brawls in the aisle - went viral online.

They were among hundreds of incidents recorded annually which have often meant flights being diverted, disrupting families' holidays. It has sparked calls for a national scheme to ban 'air rage' assailants - often fuelled by alcohol - from flying, with a poll conducted by YouGov last month finding three-quarters of the public backed the idea.

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has even called for a drinks limit or ban on airport bars serving early morning pints to reduce the number of rowdy passengers on planes. However, ministers do not want to stop fliers drinking or having fun pre-flight and hope the scheme would act as a deterrent to ensure more people behave responsibly as well as protecting air crews, families and other fliers from thugs.

It is understood the proposals, being drawn up by the Home Office and Department for Transport, are still at the concept stage and need further testing with the aviation industry. One obstacle is the data protection laws preventing airlines from sharing customers' personal data with each other. But Whitehall sources revealed one option being war-gamed is for a Government-administered scheme where public officials hold the data of previously abusive or violent passengers.

They would then warn any carrier if a person blacklisted by another tour operator was attempting to check-in with them. This tour operator would then have the option to block them from travelling. The proposal is unlikely to require legislation and it is believed it would be compliant with data protection rules. It is understood ministers will hold a summit with industry leaders this month to discuss the plans.

A government source said: 'Everyone should be able to enjoy a pint at the airport, but anti-social behaviour on flights is totally unacceptable.

'It threatens the safety of passengers and crew and disrupts hard-earned holidays. 'There are already tough laws in place to deal with offences committed on flights, but we are exploring with industry how we can better address this issue, ensuring we crack down on people who persistently cause chaos. Everyone should be able to fly without fuss.

' Planes are often forced to divert if a fight breaks out on board, with police having to board and arrest the assailants Planes are often forced to divert if a fight breaks out on board, with police having to board and arrest the assailants The industry welcomed the move. Phil Ward, Chief Operations Officer of Jet2, said: 'We would support a government plan for a formal scheme to share information on disruptive passengers across airlines and have been lobbying for this for some time.

'The creation of a national database will mean that, as well as being banned from flying with us, disruptive passengers can also be banned from flying with other UK airlines. We look forward to meeting with the Government to discuss further.

' Tim Alderslade, boss of Airlines UK, said: 'Additional measures for the most serious cases of disruption, including the creation of a national ban list, are an important next step





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