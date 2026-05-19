Ministers accused of 'backsliding' on parliamentary order of Peter Mandelson documents

The Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister acknowledged delays in publishing documents concerning Peter Mandelson's appointment as US ambassador coinciding with redacted files, withheld due to various reasons, including national security and public interest. He tried to justify the delay by stating that the Government is dealing with the release with 'other public interest issues, such as our duty of care to junior staff', and said the second tranche would be published after Whitsun recess. This came after Sir Keir Starmer earlier rebuked the Government for withholding key files and redacting important details.

Ministers were accused of \'backsliding\', after admitting to delay the release of more documents about Peter Mandelson to June at the earliest. Sir Jeremy Wright said redacted documents were withheld due to national security and international relations, but also supposedly for other reasons not mentioned in the humble address.

Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Mr Jones mentioned other public interest issues and the duty of care to junior staff as reasons for delay. An uproar broke out in the Commons as he explained the situation, 'Given the House is due to rise on Thursday, and given the length of the publication, the second tranche will now be published after Whitsun recess to give the House sufficient time to review the material and to be able to ask me and the Government questions.

', All the while accusing the Government of \'withholding key files\' and \'redacting important details\'. The passage also includes details of the conflicts between the Government and the Intelligence and Security Committee





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Peter Mandelson Politics Accused Of 'Backsliding' Mps Годината Special Counsel Investigation Delay In Public Intelligence And Security Committee Sir Keir Starmer Justice Department US Congress

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