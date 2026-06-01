Minions & Monsters Faces Conservative Box Office Projections Amid Crowded Summer Season

Early box office predictions for Minions & Monsters suggest a domestic opening between $53 million and $62 million, potentially the lowest start for the franchise in years. The film faces stiff competition from Toy Story 5, Supergirl, and a patriotic war drama over the Fourth of July weekend, which could split the family audience and limit its initial earnings despite the Minions' established global popularity.

The upcoming animated film Minions & Monsters , otherwise known as Minions 3, is off to a slow start in early box office predictions. Directed by Pierre Coffin, this third film in the Minions prequel franchise, or the seventh if we include the Despicable Me series, is set in the 1920s as the adorable horde of yellow creatures attempt to create their own monster-driven flick.

The film features a voice cast that includes Trey Parker, Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch, and Allison Janney. However, the timing of the film, which comes out on July 1, amid a bustling summer calendar could contribute to its comparably soft domestic start. The comedy adventure Minions & Monsters is predicted to earn somewhere in the range of $53 million to $62 million at the box office in its domestic opening weekend from July 3 to July 5.

For its full theatrical run in the US and Canada, it's projected to rake in $248 million to $291 million. These early estimates, according to reports (including discussions on Reddit), come with several caveats. As usual, these are early predictions so they can fluctuate and increase as we move toward its release date.

Because the movie comes out on July 1, over the long Fourth of July weekend, its domestic numbers will be spread across five days, which means that its three-day weekend figures will likely be lowered as a result. That said, the $53M to $62M prediction for the film is on the low end compared to other movies in the franchise, which have typically gotten near or over the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office.

By comparison, 2024's Despicable Me 4 had a $75 million domestic opener (on its way to a $972 million global haul), while 2022's Minions: The Rise of Gru scored a $107 million domestic opener (on route to a $940 million global haul). Among the films in the series, only the original 2010 Minions film had a potentially lower domestic opener of $56 million.

One potential reason for the more conservative range for Minions & Monsters stems from its competition from other blockbusters, particularly Pixar's Toy Story 5 that releases two weeks before it on June 19. While the Disney feature will be in its third weekend by the time Minions & Monsters comes out, it's expected to have a leggy run and earn a whopping $130 million to $160 million in its domestic opener.

The battle between these two family-friendly animated sequels to attract casual moviegoers will cause the Illumination film to have a slower build. On top of that, it will have to contend with Milly Alcock's Supergirl that releases one week earlier on June 26, giving audiences yet another option at the theater. And in the same week, a historical war drama starring William Franklyn-Miller, Andy Serkis, and Ben Kingsley will come out on July 3.

Directed and co-written by Jon Erwin, the film is expected to earn $23 million to $35 million in its domestic opener, pulling some of the momentum from the Minions outing. The plot of Minions & Monsters sees the Minions trying to make a monster movie, but they decide to use an ancient book to summon the monsters they need.

This unleashes a bite-sized Cthulhu-like being named Goomi (full name Gary Orkam Oliver Magma Ichabod the Deceiver) who eventually calls forth a gargantuan eyeball-ridden slime named Irene that seeks to destroy everything on the planet. That's when the Minions band together to take out the world-ending threat they have caused. The movie is the seventh entry in the broader Despicable Me universe. The early box office projections suggest Minions & Monsters could face challenges despite the franchise's established popularity.

The crowded summer lineup, including major releases like Toy Story 5 and Supergirl, is likely to split the family audience. The Fourth of July holiday frame, while typically lucrative, may spread attendance over five days, dampening the standard three-day weekend numbers. Historically, the franchise has performed strongly globally, often approaching the billion-dollar mark.

However, this installment's opening is forecasted to be softer than recent entries, though it could still gain momentum as word-of-mouth spreads. The film's performance will be closely watched as an indicator of the staying power of the Minions brand in an increasingly competitive market. The involvement of Trey Parker, known for his sharp comedic style, might also influence audience reception and longevity.

Ultimately, these preliminary numbers are subject to change, but they set the stage for a potentially modest start for what has been one of Illumination's flagship series





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