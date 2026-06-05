Minimizing Screen Time with Android Launchers

Discover how Android launchers can help you minimize your screen time and stay productive. Learn about Indistract, Olauncher, and AIO Launcher, and how they can help you reduce your phone usage.

If you're on Android , you can find information about your phone usage right from Settings by searching for 'digital wellbeing'. Android 's digital wellbeing report tells you your total screen time for the day, the apps that contributed to this screen time , and the total number of times you unlocked your phone.

If your phone usage is higher than what you expect it to be, maybe it's time to set firmer boundaries. There are plenty of tools available to help you minimize your screen time, including some Android launchers that can make the adjustment easier. One such launcher is Indistract, which is designed to make your Android phone less of a distraction and more of a productivity tool.

It does so by stripping down your home screen, removing all unnecessary information and apps, and replacing them with the essentials. You can also add more apps to the home screen by marking them as favorites, but if you're happy with only the essentials, you can leave them as is. Indistract also minimizes the design itself, replacing app icons with plain text and setting the wallpaper to solid black.

This free version of Indistract can work perfectly fine, but might be too boring for your liking. Thankfully, the app offers some customization options, including changing the theme to blue, indigo, parchment, or pale silver, and switching to a new font.

However, these options come at a price, and you need to buy the Pro version for a one-time fee to access them. Another launcher that can help you minimize your screen time is Olauncher, which hides select apps from the app drawer and lets you remove the date and time, status bar, and even the app shortcuts themselves.

You can, however, add your total screen time on the home screen to keep you reminded of how much time you're on your phone. Olauncher also supports gestures, which you can customize, and comes in a free and pro version, both of which have no ads. The pro version does include more features, though, like widgets, weather, and fonts.

If you're looking for a launcher that puts everything you need right on the home screen, AIO Launcher might be what you need. It avoids the common phenomenon where you pick up your phone to open a useful app, forget what you were doing, and then end up on TikTok or Instagram. With everything on the home screen, you won't have to wander far to do what you need to do on your phone.

On the AIO Launcher home screen, you'll see frequently used apps, along with handy widgets. There are over 40 built-in widgets in the app, including alarm, app usage report, tasks, recent conversations, and your control panel, to name a few. All are interactive, so you won't have to open them to use them.

For instance, the calculator lets you compute basic equations right on the home screen, and the timer starts a timer with one press from the home screen widget. You can customize which widgets show up on your home screen and reorder them to suit your needs better. Apart from the widgets, AIO Launcher has a search button on the home screen that allows you to quickly find the app you need





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