Minimalist Eye Look at the 50th Anniversary of the King's Trust in London

A star-studded guest list gathered at the 50th anniversary of the King's Trust in London, where attendees opted for a subtle and minimalist eye look. This trend was influenced by the beauty myth that darker eyes automatically age you. To achieve this look, focus on lift and softness, use softer shades of eyeliner, keep the line thin close to the lash line, and avoid full darkness underneath. Light eye shades were a key theme, with actresses like Gabby Allen opting for bolder looks while A-listers leaned into a more subtle silhouette.

At the 50th anniversary of the King's Trust in London, attendees were seen with a minimalist and subtle eye look , especially when it came to eyeliner.

According to beauty expert William Grande, this trend was influenced by the misconception that darker eyes appear older. However, well-applied eyeliner can actually refine and accentuate features. To incorporate eyeliner into a midlife makeup routine, keep it minimal yet creative, focus on a thinner line close to the lashes, prioritize softer tones over jet black, and keep it lighter and not too dark underneath





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Minimalist Eye Look 50Th Anniversary Of The King's Trust In London Star-Studded Guest List Lily Collins Lydia Bright Rita Ora Amal Clooney Gabby Allen Beauty Expert William Grande Subtle Eye Look Minimal Makeup Subtractive Eyeliner Lifting The Eye Refinement Eyebrows Delicate Touches Proper Sleep

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