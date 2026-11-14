Miniature solar cells offer wireless control of living cell alignment

Tiny solar cells use light to wirelessly control living cell alignment, opening new possibilities for tissue engineering.

Researchers used miniature photovoltaic cells to generate electrical fields that influence how living cells align, without wired electrodes. Experiments with human lung and skin fibroblasts showed that cell orientation followed the patterns of the solar cell arrays.

Researchers plan to test cardiac and muscle cells before exploring three-dimensional environments for more precise tissue organisation. Researchers at Pennsylvania State University have developed a way to control the alignment of living cells using miniature solar cells, potentially offering a wireless alternative to bulky electrical systems used in tissue engineering. The approach uses tiny photovoltaic cells patterned across silicon chips to convert light into local electrical fields that influence how cells orient themselves.

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By changing the size and arrangement of these microscopic solar cells, researchers can guide groups of cells into specific patterns without connecting electrodes directly to them. Bioprinting uses living cells and biological materials, known as bioink, to build tissues layer by layer. Keeping these cells organized is important because their alignment can influence how tissues develop and function. Researchers have traditionally used electrical stimulation to influence cell orientation.

However, these systems often rely on bulky equipment, wired electrodes, and invasive connections that make precise control more difficult. To address this, the Penn State team developed patterned arrays of silicon photovoltaic microcells. These tiny devices capture light and convert it into electrical signals, generating local fields that influence cellular behavior. , the researchers tested two approaches.

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They changed the diameter of individual photovoltaic cells, ranging from 80 to 800 micrometers, and experimented with different arrangements while keeping the cell size constant.48-story building turned into giant powerhouse as 1,391 solar panels wrap skyscraper walls The team placed commercially sourced human lung and skin fibroblasts on the silicon chips. Fibroblasts are connective-tissue cells that help produce and maintain the structural framework surrounding tissues. The samples were exposed to different light intensities over seven days.

The researchers then compared their alignment with cells grown on chips that received no illumination.grown without illumination displayed largely random alignment. Cells exposed to light, however, arranged themselves according to the patterns of the photovoltaic arrays. The researchers also found that changing the illumination intensity influenced the electrical response of the solar cells, providing another way to regulate cellular alignment.

By adjusting the size, spacing and arrangement of the photovoltaic microcells, the team could modify the electrical fields generated across the chip. The approach does not provide complete control over cell organization, as interactions between neighboring cells still influence their movement and orientation.

However, it demonstrates how light-powered electrical stimulation can guide groups of living cells without wired The researchers now plan to test the technique on more sensitive cell types, including cardiac and muscle cells, to investigate whether electrical stimulation can also influence their functions. The findings could eventually support more precise tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, although further work is needed before the approach can be applied to functional 3D-printed tissues.

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With over a decade-long career in journalism, Neetika Walter has worked with The Economic Times, ANI, and Hindustan Times, covering politics, business, technology, and the clean energy sector. Passionate about contemporary culture, books, poetry, and storytelling, she brings depth and insight to her writing. When she isn’t chasing stories, she’s likely lost in a book or enjoying the company of her dogs.