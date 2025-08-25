Mingus Reedus Pleads Not Guilty to Assault and Harassment Charges

Model Mingus Reedus has pleaded not guilty to five charges of assault and harassment following an incident in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood.

Mingus Reedus , 25, entered a plea of not guilty to five charges levied against him on Saturday. The charges include third-degree assault, assault recklessly causing injury, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree harassment, and aggravated harassment. The model, known for his work in the fashion industry, is accused of assaulting a 33-year-old woman in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The New York Police Department responded to a report of an assault in progress at 8:40 a.m., finding the victim with minor injuries to her neck and leg. Reedus' attorney, Priya Chaudhry, insists on her client's innocence, stating that the facts of the case will ultimately reveal his lack of involvement. She argues that the prosecutor's statement in court, which she describes as lacking concrete evidence, prompted charges of misdemeanors or less serious offenses. Chaudhry believes this indicates a lack of substantial evidence supporting the accusations against Reedus. Notably, this is not Reedus' first legal entanglement related to assault allegations. In 2022, he accepted a plea deal after being accused of assaulting a woman at the San Gennaro festival in New York City's Little Italy





