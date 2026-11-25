“Before the renovation, the room felt overcrowded, disjointed, and lacked a clear sense of purpose,” Gina Gutierrez of Gina Rachelle Designs explains about this kid’s bedroom she was tasked with reimagining.

Gina Rachelle Designs explains about this kid’s bedroom she was tasked with reimagining.

“It had become a catch-all space, serving as both a playroom for the children and an overflow area for the parents, resulting in a mixture of toys, miscellaneous belongings, and mismatched furniture. ” And not only did the bedroom, which was last updated in 2007, need functional updates, but the color scheme also wasn’t aligned with the family’s son’s vision.

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“The dark brown walls absorbed much of the natural light, creating a heavy, cave-like atmosphere that felt uninviting and disconnected from the rest of the home,” Gina says. Luckily, though, the son had a very fixed idea of what he wanted his new space to look like. The son is a major gamer and wanted his room filled with bright colors, unexpected shapes, and a “futuristic and imaginative” feel without being totally outer-space-themed.

Gina describes what they landed on as “Minecraft meets futurism. ” The child was a no-nonsense type of client who wanted his vision to be executed, which pushed Gina out of her comfort zone when it came to color and made her carefully consider how to include all of his structural wishes without returning the room to its “overcrowded” state.

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“One of our biggest challenges as designers was stepping outside our familiar aesthetic and fully embracing a bold, electric color palette paired with a futuristic, almost otherworldly atmosphere,” Gina explains. “This project challenged us to approach design from an entirely different perspective. ”. ” It’s an electric mix of bright colors, but they’re perfectly balanced to ensure that it doesn’t feel like there’s too much going on.

Originally, “large, bulky bookshelves” offered storage but took up a “significant amount of valuable floor space,” and the room didn’t have closets either. The storage was subpar, and the room’s flow desperately needed improvement.

Plus, the designers needed to make it happen while including all of the son’s wish list, including a desk,, integrating the desk and shelving, and creating a dedicated reading area, we were able to give each part of the room its own purpose without compromising the overall flow,” Gina explains.

“The result is a carefully balanced space that feels much larger and more intentional than its footprint might suggest. ”One of the son’s most requested features was a reading nook that could actually be enclosed. Where an XL bookshelf once sat, Gina created a room within a room with shelves that can be closed off.

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Another must-have was an “Enchanting Table” , so Gina worked withto create custom panels that would wrap around an ordinary cube-shaped table.

“A custom DIY detail that brought a little bit of his favorite game into his room,” Gina explains. The ultimate goal, beyond functionality and aesthetics, was to make the room feel like the person they were designing it for, and it’s fair to say they succeeded. Between the open shelving, IKEA wardrobe, and electric color scheme, the room has zones for play, rest, storage, and creativity. This project was also a lesson for Gina’s design philosophy.

“We’ve officially learned not to shy away from color — in fact, we’re ready to embrace even more of it,” she shares. I Tried the $17 Shower Cleaner with More Than 4,000 5-Star Reviews Sign up for Apartment Therapy's Daily email newsletter to receive our favorite posts, tours, products, and shopping guides in your inbox.