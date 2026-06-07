Mindy Kaling's New Sitcom 'Not Suitable for Work' Climbs Streaming Charts

Mindy Kaling's latest sitcom 'Not Suitable for Work' quickly rises to No. 2 on Disney+ globally, despite mixed reviews. The series follows young adults in Manhattan pursuing career success, with Kaling as creator and executive producer.

Mindy Kaling , known for her role as Kelly Kapoor on the American version of The Office , has scored another streaming hit with her latest sitcom, Not Suitable for Work.

The series, which premiered on June 1, has quickly climbed the charts on Disney+, reaching the number two spot worldwide among television shows as of June 7. While the show has not yet achieved critical acclaim, its strong viewership numbers suggest a promising future, especially as only three episodes have been released so far. With six more episodes to drop weekly, the series has ample opportunity to resonate with audiences and potentially improve its standing among critics.

Not Suitable for Work follows a group of young adults in their early twenties as they navigate life after high school, living in Manhattan's Murray Hill neighborhood and prioritizing career success. The cast includes Ella Hunt, Will Angus, Avantika, Jack Martin, and Nicholas Duvernay, with Kaling serving as creator, writer, and executive producer alongside showrunner Charlie Grandy and producers Aimee Roth, Ayesha Rokadia, and Howard Klein.

Unlike her previous work on The Office, where she also appeared on screen, Kaling stays behind the scenes for this project, focusing on shaping the narrative and character arcs. The show's streaming performance is notable, topping charts in several countries including Australia, Belgium, Austria, Canada, and Denmark, while ranking third in the United States. This international appeal indicates that the series' themes of self-discovery and ambition resonate across cultures.

However, critical reception has been mixed, with a 50% score on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer and a 65% audience score on the Popcornmeter. Despite this, early viewership suggests that the show has found a substantial audience, possibly due to Kaling's established fanbase and the nostalgic draw of The Office connections. Industry analysts point out that streaming success is increasingly measured by engagement and completion rates, not just initial buzz.

Not Suitable for Work's steady climb in rankings could signal strong word-of-mouth or repeat viewing. As new episodes release every Tuesday, the show's creators are likely monitoring feedback and adjusting marketing strategies to maintain momentum. For Kaling, this project marks another step in her evolution from actress to powerhouse producer, following her work on Champions, Velma, Running Point, and The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Overall, while Not Suitable for Work has yet to match the critical acclaim of The Office, its streaming numbers demonstrate that Kaling's brand of comedy continues to attract viewers. The series' focus on millennial and Gen Z struggles in a hyper-competitive city adds a modern twist to familiar sitcom tropes. Whether the show can sustain its early success remains to be seen, but for now, it is a clear indicator of Kaling's enduring influence in the television landscape.

The next few weeks will be crucial as more episodes become available, allowing audiences to decide if this new series deserves a spot in their regular rotation





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