Mindy Kaling's New Hulu Comedy Series 'Not Suitable for Work' Receives Mixed Reviews

Mindy Kaling's new Hulu comedy series 'Not Suitable for Work' has received mixed reviews from critics, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 50%. However, viewers have a more favorable view of it at 69%. The series is part of a new wave of Gen Z-centric shows and follows an ensemble of characters in the early stages of their careers in New York as they deal with the challenges of growing up.

Mindy Kaling has proven herself as a comedic force since she first joined the writers' room for the hit NBC sitcom, The Office. She went on to write several other successful movies and TV shows, including The Mindy Project and Never Have I Ever.

However, not all of her projects have been positively received; case in point, her new Hulu comedy series. It has received mixed reviews from critics, scoring a mere 50% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

However, viewers have a more favorable view of it at 69%. The comedy series is part of a new wave of Gen Z-centric shows, including Adults and I Love LA. It follows an ensemble of characters in the early stages of their careers in New York as they deal with the challenges of growing up.

Ella Hunt and Avantika Vandanapu star as AJ and Abby, two young women living across from Davis (Will Angus), Josh (Jack Martin), and Kel (Nicholas DuVernay). From romance to AI, work pressure, and finances, the five of them find themselves dealing with challenges in a fast-changing world while trying to climb the corporate ladder. Despite the negative reviews, Not Suitable for Work has found a massive audience in the U.S. and globally.

American viewers can watch it on Hulu, while international viewers can stream episodes on Disney+. It is ranked second on both, according to FlixPatrol





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Mindy Kaling Hulu Comedy Series Gen Z-Centric Shows Not Suitable For Work AJ And Abby Davis Josh Kel Romance AI Work Pressure Finances Challenges Corporate Ladder Mixed Reviews Rotten Tomatoes Flixpatrol

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