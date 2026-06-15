Mindy Kaling returns with a new Hulu sitcom following five ambitious twenty-somethings navigating career, friendship, romance, and personal reinvention in Manhattan. The series offers a fresh, comedic take on young adulthood, contrasting with the brooding romance dominating TV. It features a driven first-year investment analyst and her best friend, blending workplace humor, romantic entanglements, and coming-of-age themes.

could all be classified as romantic comedies. And in their own unique, incredibly Kaling ways, they’re all great . Now, romance is having a moment onscreen, Kaling is back with another sitcom that would be incomplete without its love stories.premiered on Hulu earlier this month and so far, people are sleeping on how good it is.

The show follows five ambitious twenty-somethings navigating the messy overlap of career ambition, friendship, romance, and personal reinvention in Manhattan. I devoured the series in one sitting and it's an entertaining, funny, refreshing watch. The romances dominated TV right now are brooding, sexy, and serious. This series is the exact opposite.

It followsin delivering a comedy about a group of young friends messily figuring out life, but its clumsy commentary on work and love feels fresh. Plus, each of), a driven first-year investment analyst trying to prove herself in the high-stakes world of finance; her best friend Abby Chilukuri take Paris, Rome and Venice by storm, and the wannabeWhen it comes to YA book-to-screen adaptations, Prime Video is leading the charge. From The Summer I Turned Pretty to Off Campus, the streamer has a degreeIf it feels like everyone you know is suddenly obsessed with steamy hockey romances, you’re definitely not imagining it.

Even Australian actor Josh HeustCalling all The Summer I Turned Pretty and Heated Rivalry fans, your new binge-worthy YA show just dropped. Off Campus is the latest book-to-screen adaptat





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