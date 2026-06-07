Newport Beach TV Fest presents Mindy Kaling with the Artist of Distinction Award. Plus, the six stars who earned Breakout Awards!

Mindy Kaling, Paul Anthony Kelly, Thomas Doherty and Owen Thiele honored at Newport Beach TV Fest Newport Beach TV Fest presents Mindy Kaling with the Artist of Distinction Award.

Plus, the six stars who earned Breakout Awards! From the Newport Beach Film Festival comes the Newport BeachThe four day event, which runs June 4-7 at the Lido Theater, spotlights "excellence in television and streaming content from around the globe.

" Being honored this year were Mindy Kaling , Paul Anthony Kelly , Owen Thiele , Thomas Doherty , Sebastian Maniscalco , Seth MacFarlane and more. Kicking off the festival, On The Red Carpet spoke with Mindy Kaling, who received the Artist of Distinction Award. She had an exciting week, with her new series "Not Suitable for Work" debuting at #1 on Hulu.

"We found out yesterday," she told us on Thursday evening. "Because, you know, we are- All the cast is out there. They're working so hard to do promote the show, and I've been there with them. And so it's just like, you know, over 150 people worked on the show.

So that made me so happy. And I'm so thrilled to be here receiving this, receiving this well-earned award," she joked.

"No, I'm just excited to be- I'm just excited to be here, getting this award and coming to Newport Beach for the first time. " After creating hit after hit centered around her early years , which were loosely based on her experiences in high school, college and her 20s, we were curious whether we could see other facets of her life come to our TV screens.

"For sure. I tend to be the most creative about things that were long before, because I have to have like, a sense of perspective in order to write about them," she explained.

"So I definitely want to write about, I mean, I love shows about families, I love 'Modern Family,' I love the show 'Parenthood. ' So I definitely want to contribute at some point to that genre, but I'm not sure about that being anytime soon.

But I look at 'The Mindy Project' and I miss it, and I when I'm on set for 'Running Point,' which is a show obviously about grown ups, like I do miss like, a funny ensemble, like an adult workplace show.

" If you want to check out her new series, "Not Suitable for Work" releases new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. In addition to highlighting established talent like Kaling, the festival also works to celebrate new faces, presenting the Gold Derby Breakout Awards to Shabana Azeez , Thomas Doherty , Paul Anthony Kelly , Ashley Padilla , Owen Thiele and Karolina Wydra .

Thomas Doherty, Paul Anthony Kelly and Owen Thiele earn Gold Derby's"Breakout Awards" at Newport Beach TV Fest.

"I feel like the people I'm recognized with are so talented, beyond talented, so I'm so lucky to be here. I broke out! Finally. I have my first pimple," Thiele joked.

Kelly shared that "I feel great. I feel elated, exhilarated. You know, my dreams are coming true. It's a little like... okay!

It's a little humbling. It's nice.

""I feel very very honored, very flattered and incredibly fortunate. I mean, this industry- it's not easy, you know. You get breaks and you get very fortunate. But you have to owe it to all of the people around you," he said.

"Paradise," "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette" and "Adults" are streaming now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. On Sunday, Sebastian Maniscalco will receive the Comedy Special of the Year Award for his "It Ain't Right" comedy special on Hulu and MacFarlane the TV Performance of the Year Award. Copyright © 2026 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.





ABC7 / 🏆 67. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mindy Kaling's Not Suitable for Work Tops Hulu Streaming Charts Despite Mixed Critical ReviewsMindy Kaling's new Hulu series Not Suitable for Work has reached number one on the platform's Top 10 TV Shows chart and overall streaming chart, outperforming several popular titles. The show, which premiered on June 2, 2026, follows a group of young professionals in Manhattan's Murray Hill neighborhood as they balance careers and personal lives. Despite a 47 percent critics score, audience ratings stand at 66 percent, highlighting a significant gap between critical and viewer reception. The first season is set to conclude on June 23, 2026, with its ninth episode.

Read more »

Zero-Stress Beach Day Packing List: Low-Effort FavoritesA curated list of low-effort fashion and beauty essentials for a stress-free beach day, including linen basics, air dry hair styling cream, long-lasting lip gloss, ultra-thin liquid eyeliner, herbal cleanser, and a glowy face mist.

Read more »

Andy Cohen on the Lasting Success of ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ Defending the ‘Feminist’ ‘Real Housewives’ and His TV Legacy: ‘I Have Bucked the System and Won’Cohen will receive Variety’s Creative Impact in Television Award at the Newport Beach TV Fest on June 5.

Read more »

Mother seeks answers after she says her middle school student was attacked during recessMindy Milano says she’s particularly frustrated because she believes there were warning signs.

Read more »