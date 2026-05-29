Mina the Hollower New Game Plus Guide

Learn about the New Game Plus cycles in Mina the Hollower and how they modify the gameplay experience.

Mina the Hollower is a challenging game with plenty of environments to explore and punishing bosses to take down, so it's likely to take you some time to see it all through the first time.

And if you fall in love with this retro-inspired game, you may just want to do it all again on New Game Plus. New Game Plus in Mina the Hollower consists of seven cycles that feature increasingly difficult modifications to the gameplay experience. While you can continue to play New Game Plus cycles after NG+7, you'll have reached the maximum difficulty and seen all of the changes possible by then.

Even so, that's quite a lot of time invested in this 8-bit adventure, so be sure you're in it for the long haul. The game is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. The changes in New Game Plus cycles include increased difficulty, new enemies, and modified level layouts. These changes can be unpredictable and may disappear in one cycle only to reappear in a future cycle.

Players can continue playing additional cycles after NG+7, but no new modifications will be introduced after the seventh run. Mina the Hollower is a challenging game that requires strategy and skill to overcome its obstacles. Players who are up for the challenge can expect to spend a significant amount of time playing the game, especially on New Game Plus





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