Mina Starsiak Hawk Returns to HGTV The Block for Season 8 in Nashville

Mina Starsiak Hawk reveals new design risks for The Block Season 8 filming in Nashville. See details on teams, schedule, and what to expect from the HGTV reality show.

Mina Starsiak Hawk is preparing for the demanding schedule of The Block Season 8, revealing significant personal challenges and bold creative shifts as the production moves forward. The HGTV personality disclosed on November 5 that the competition is approximately halfway complete, sharing candid updates about the physical toll of the renovation process. She described the experience as a "roller coaster of emotions" while noting that her design approach has evolved considerably since her previous appearances on the series.

Physical Toll And Design Evolution

Starsiak Hawk opened up about the grueling nature of the work, stating that her body and fingers hurt from the intense labor required to restore the properties. She mentioned staying at the house until roughly 11:00 PM the previous night, which allowed her only five hours of sleep before resuming duties. Despite the exhaustion, she expressed high enthusiasm for the final results, noting that the project is coming together nicely even with substantial work remaining. This marks a distinct departure from her Season 7 performance, where she admitted to playing it "a little bit safe" with her interior design choices. For this iteration, she characterizes her strategy as a "2.0" version of herself that is finally coming out of her shell. The new aesthetic direction involves incorporating more color and taking greater risks in the renovation plans. She acknowledged having mixed feelings about how the process has unfolded but remains eager for the audience to witness the final outcomes.

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Cast Teams And Filming Location

The eighth season of the hit renovation series is currently being filmed in Nashville, Tennessee, over a seven-week production period. Starsiak Hawk partners with Scott McGillivray on their team, both of whom previously competed together during the previous season. The expanded cast includes several other high-profile duos competing for the prize money and recognition. Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt form one of the competing teams, bringing their established reputation for high-stakes renovations to the contest. Paige Davis and Carter Oosterhouse have also joined the fray as a dedicated partnership. Additionally, Sabrina Soto and Anthony Carrino are participating as another pair in the intense competition. This gathering of talented renovators ensures a high level of rivalry and creativity throughout the Nashville filming location.

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Production Timeline And Future Outlook

Starsiak Hawk first joined the cast of the franchise during its inaugural season in 2019. Her return to the show was officially celebrated on social media on October 6, where she posted a photograph of the cast with the caption "I'm back on The Block on @hgtv! Because the third time is the charm.... I hope." This milestone highlights her enduring presence and fan base within the reality television genre. The new season is scheduled to premiere in 2027, giving producers ample time to edit and showcase the extensive renovation work. Fans will be able to watch the transformation of the Nashville properties as the teams complete their projects. The long gap between the current filming and the broadcast allows for detailed post-production work. This timeline ensures that all legal and contractual obligations are met before the episodes are released to the public.

Personal Life And Family Considerations

Beyond the professional challenges, the filming schedule presents personal hurdles for the star. Starsiak Hawk shares two children, Jack and Charlotte, with her husband, Steve Hawk. She previously described the difficulty of being away from her kids during the intense filming process as "super hard." Balancing a high-pressure television production with family responsibilities requires significant adjustment. The seven-week commitment in Nashville separates her from her household for an extended period. Despite these personal sacrifices, her commitment to the show remains strong. The combination of professional ambition and personal growth defines her current chapter on the series.