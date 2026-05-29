Mimikyu Takes the Crown as the Most Popular Pokémon

The Favorite Pokémon poll has been going on for a while, and there are even new votes cast literally at this very moment. It's always going up, but right now, there's been over 277,000 votes cast. The poll covers all current 1025 Pokémon in the National Pokédex.

Everyone has a favorite Pokémon . That's the premise behind a poll that aims to find out not just the popular Pokémon of each generation, but also which creature is the overall favorite.

While polling is still going on, there's already a clear winner after hundreds of thousands of votes have been cast. Surprisingly, the most popular Pokémon isn't from Gen 1's Kanto region, which is typically where popular 'Mon like Pikachu, Charizard, and Gengar all originate from. Other long-time favorites from later generations, like Lucario, Sylveon, and Absol, are in the Top 10 but also didn't take the #1 spot.

Honestly, we were all a bit taken aback by which Pokémon actually did manage to snag the most votes. The Favorite Pokémon poll has been going on for a while, and there are even new votes cast literally at this very moment. It's always going up, but right now, there's been over 277,000 votes cast. The poll covers all current 1025 Pokémon in the National Pokédex.

While the Top 10 is varied, there's a clear favorite Type. Ghost-types make up more of the Top 10 than any other. This includes Gengar from Gen 1, Mimikyu from Gen 7, and Chandelure from Gen 5. That's not too shocking, really, considering how powerful Ghost-type Pokémon can be, and how popular many of them are.

And despite Gen 1 not taking the #1 spot, it had the most representation on the Top 10 list thanks to Gengar, Bulbasaur, Eevee, and Arcanine all showing up there. The #1 most popular Pokémon, however, is apparently Mimikyu. It's received over 3600 votes, more than any other 'Mon and beating out #2's Gengar by almost 1100 votes so far. The full Top 10 list is: Mimikyu, Gengar, Lucario, Sylveon, Absol, Chandelure, Bulbasaur, Eevee, Arcanine, and Gengar.

While everyone knows Mimikyu is a popular Pokémon, it's still kind of surprising that it got the most votes. The Gen 7 fan-favorite has been heavily featured in the Pokémon TCG, has had some memorable moments in the anime, and gets to star in a lot of official merchandise, especially around Halloween.

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On top of wearing a creepy Pikachu disguise, Mimikyu also has one of the best backstories of any Pokémon so far. No one knows what it really looks like, which perhaps adds to its creepy factor. Between the Pikachu-but-creepy look and some pretty intense lore, this perhaps explains why so many fans voted for Mimikyu to make it the most popular Pokémon overall





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