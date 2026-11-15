Gordons Boost Credit Scores to 750, Cut Spending, And Pause Savings Amid Layoff To Build Emergency Fund

Mariza and Geffrey Gordon improve credit and habits with Tiffany Aliche. They balance debt reduction with emergency savings despite Mariza's recent layoff from a financial firm.

Milwaukee residents Mariza and Geffrey Gordon have significantly improved their financial standing by raising their credit scores by more than 100 points to reach a benchmark of approximately 750. This substantial credit recovery, achieved during their participation in CNN's Savings Challenge, allows the couple to access better financial products while navigating the complex transition from debt clearance to long-term stability. Their partnership with financial educator Tiffany Aiche, known professionally as The Budgetnista, has provided a structured path to address the persistent challenges of living paycheck to paycheck.

The couple recently utilized a modest inheritance to clear their outstanding credit card debts, a move that yielded immediate positive results for their credit health. Following this debt elimination, Mariza Gordon successfully qualified for a 0% interest store credit card, a benefit directly linked to her improved credit profile. This new line of credit enabled the couple to purchase essential bedroom furniture, a significant upgrade from the single bed they had previously owned. They paid $400 in cash upfront and financed the remaining balance, committing to clear this new debt before the promotional rate expires.

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Tiffany Aiche, author of the book Get Good With Money, guided the Gordons through a critical shift in financial philosophy that prioritizes safety and health over convenience or luxury. She advised the couple to avoid incurring new debt unless it directly addresses essential living needs or secures their household well-being. Geffrey Gordon, who initially struggled with the process, acknowledged that forcing himself to confront both good and bad financial habits was the most difficult yet beneficial part of their journey. He noted that avoiding these realities in the past prevented improvement, and he now commits to facing his habits directly to ensure long-term progress.

The household has implemented strict separation between wants and needs, resulting in significant cuts to discretionary spending on clothes, travel, concerts, and sporting events. Although they replaced a broken garbage disposal, the couple decided not to install it to avoid immediate costs, demonstrating their willingness to live without certain conveniences. However, they did invest in new carpeting to resolve persistent odor issues and purchased the aforementioned bedroom furniture after years of sleeping on a bare mattress. These targeted investments highlight their focus on health and safety expenses over aesthetic improvements.

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With Mariza Gordon laid off earlier this year from her position as a plan consultant at a financial services firm, the immediate financial goal has shifted from aggressive saving to maintaining existing reserves. Tiffany Aiche advised them to pause new savings contributions until Mariza secures new employment to ensure they have enough liquidity for daily expenses. Currently, the couple uses remaining inheritance funds and 20% of Geffrey's automatic paycheck savings to cover Mariza's $555 monthly car note and general household costs. Geffrey expressed gratitude for his automatic savings setup, which he expects to become more beneficial once the household returns to a dual-income status.

Once Mariza finds a new job and the household resumes dual incomes, the Gordons plan to resume prioritizing emergency savings with a specific target of covering six months of expenses. Mariza, who has been attending interviews and doing freelance art curation, expects to join Geffrey's health insurance plan in 2027 if she remains unemployed. To reduce grocery bills, they continue buying in bulk at Costco and preparing more meals at home, maintaining perspective on their blessings despite current struggles.

The couple continues to meet virtually with Tiffany Aiche to monitor their progress and adjust strategies as needed. They have learned to be more mindful of their blessings and not take them for granted, especially when facing discouragement in the job market. Their strong support for each other was one of the first things Tiffany noticed when she met with them, and this partnership remains central to their financial recovery. The Savings Challenge provides a framework for them to develop lasting money habits that will serve them long after the program concludes.