Milwaukee Bucks Fourth Quarter Struggles Continue With Loss To Boston Celtics

The Milwaukee Bucks suffer another close defeat after squandering a lead against the Boston Celtics, highlighting ongoing issues with fourth quarter execution.

The Milwaukee Bucks endured a disappointing defeat against the Boston Celtics on November 4, 2026, at TD Garden in Boston, MA, USA. The loss extends a troubling trend of narrow misses for the franchise as they navigate their first full season without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Despite mounting a significant comeback from a 22-point deficit, the team failed to secure the win in the final minutes.

Bucks Squander Fourth Quarter Lead

The Bucks entered the fourth quarter with momentum after storming back in the second half. They took a narrow one-point lead with 5:08 remaining in the game. However, the advantage was short-lived as Milwaukee went cold from the field and the free throw line during the crucial stretch. The Boston Celtics capitalized on this offensive drought to pull ahead and secure the victory. The result adds to a growing list of opportunities that Milwaukee has had to come away with a win this season.

Also read Bucks fall to the the Celtics despite a second half surge

Statistical Breakdown Of Closing Failures

The primary reason for the Bucks' inability to close out games is a combination of poor shooting efficiency and ball security issues. Against the Celtics, Milwaukee shot just 7-for-22 (31.8%) from the field and 3-for-12 (25%) from the 3-point line. The team also committed nine turnovers and four personal fouls. This pattern of collapsing in the fourth quarter has been consistent across multiple matchups. The Bucks had leads in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards and the Chicago Bulls. They also trailed by just four points entering or during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers.

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Tyler Herro High Scoring Not Enough

Individual brilliance has not been able to overcome the team's collective fourth quarter struggles. Tyler Herro led the Bucks with 34 points in the loss to Boston. However, even strong individual performances have not translated to wins when the team falters in the final period. In previous games, the Bucks shot 8-for-23 (34.8%) from the field and 2-for-10 (20%) from deep while committing 10 turnovers. Their season opener saw similar issues, with the team going 8-for-24 (33.3%) from the field and 4-for-13 (30.8%) from the 3-point line in the fourth quarter. These inefficiencies have left the team with a 1-7 record despite competitive performances.

League Wide Turnover Rankings

The turnover issue is particularly concerning as it ranks high in league statistics. Milwaukee is tied for No. 19 in the league with 16.5 turnovers per game. The problem intensifies in the closing minutes, with the team ranking No. 18 with 3.8 turnovers per game in the fourth quarter. They are also tied for No. 18 in opponent points off turnovers, allowing 19.1 points. Points are at a premium in the final quarter. When the Bucks give away possessions through errors, those scoring opportunities vanish. Any potential scoring chance could have been the difference in these close contests. The team plays a live and die by the 3-point line strategy, but poor efficiency in those shots puts them in a deep shooting hole when shots do not fall.