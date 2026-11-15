Milwaukee Bucks-Atlanta Hawks Preview: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch & Starters

The Milwaukee Bucks (1-12) and Atlanta Hawks (7-6) meet for the first of three matchups this season. Last season, the Bucks lost two of the three matchups again

Mar 14, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is defended by Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect meet for the first of three matchups this season. Last season, the Bucks lost two of the three matchups against the Hawks. The Bucks are 119-122 all-time against the Hawks during the regular season, including 74-44 in home games and 45-78 on the road.

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The Hawks followed up a 46-36 regular season where they lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, but were the team that gave the eventual champion New York Knicks their most losses in one series, , by drafting Kingston Flemings with the eighth pick in the NBA Draft and by trading for Aaron Wiggins and Lugentz Dort. One key matchup will be the one between shooting guards Tyler Herro, averaging 21.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists), and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who is averaging 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Most recently, the Hawks are coming off a, 117-125 loss to the Chicago Bulls, while the Bucks are coming off a, 99-107 loss against the Orlando Magic. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call"I think it really starts with we've got to play a perfect game for 48 minutes. It's hard when you're double digits behind, we had a little resilience and response.

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" "Give the Magic credit, they played well. Wagner was great tonight, Bane was great. Their defense, obviously limiting us in the paint and our ability to try to knock down shots there. We've got to play with more force early in the game, not let them get going.

"Alex Toledo is a host on the Five on the Floor podcast in Miami and a contributor to the OnSI Bucks, Heat, Grizzlies, Magic and Pacers sites.