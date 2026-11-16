Milwaukee Bucks Adjust Roster: Jaime Jaquez Jr Moves to Bench for Spark

Milwaukee Bucks move Jaime Jaquez Jr to the bench after a 1-13 start, hoping to boost production alongside Tyler Herro and improve their standing.

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Taylor Jenkins has implemented a significant roster change to address the team's poor performance during the early 2026 season. After a dismal 1-13 start to the campaign, the franchise sought immediate adjustments to their lineup strategy. The decision specifically involves forward Jaime Jaquez Jr, who has been moved from the starting rotation to the bench unit. This shift aims to inject energy and scoring efficiency into a second unit that has struggled significantly this season.

Jaquez Bench Role Boosts Second Unit

Jaquez Jr brings a proven track record of high-level production to the reserve group, having previously thrived in a similar role with the Miami Heat. During his two-year tenure with Miami, he started in only 38 of his 216 games and was named the runner-up for the Sixth Man of the Year award last year. His statistical profile includes averaging 15.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting 48.1% from the field and 42.2% from the three-point line. Milwaukee hoped his experience would translate to immediate success in Milwaukee.

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The move to the bench has yielded immediate statistical improvements for the Bucks' reserves. Since Jaquez Jr began coming off the bench in the last three games, Milwaukee ranks third in the NBA in points per game for the bench unit, averaging 54 points. The team has also improved to 18th in field goal percentage at 44.4% and 12th in plus-minus at positive 1.0. In his first two appearances off the bench against the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Lakers, Jaquez Jr scored a season-high 25 points with 48.4% shooting from the field and 50% from beyond the arc.

Staggering Top Scorers with Tyler Herro

A core strategic element of this adjustment is staggering the playing time of the team's two leading scorers. Tyler Herro has continued to anchor the starting lineup, averaging 22.5 points in the two games Jaquez Jr came off the bench. However, efficiency has varied, with Herro struggling in a subsequent loss to the Atlanta Hawks. By keeping the two primary offensive threats on the floor for separate stretches, the Bucks aim to maintain offensive pressure throughout the entire game rather than having their scoring power concentrated in just two quarters.

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This strategy carries inherent risks, particularly given the team's history of slow starts. In the game against the Lakers, Jaquez Jr came off the bench while Herro scored 27 points, but the starting unit outside of Herro combined for only 27 points. In the following matchup against the Magic, Herro struggled, shooting just 29.4% from the field, which contributed to Milwaukee trailing by 15 points at halftime. The deficit proved too large to overcome, despite Jaquez Jr scoring 16 of his 22 points in the second half.

Rookie Development and Future Rotation

The adjustment also opens development opportunities for rookie guard Nate Ament. Ament started against Los Angeles but recorded only two points and four rebounds in 22 minutes. In the subsequent game against Orlando, coach Taylor Jenkins started Ousmane Dieng, who played just five minutes before Ament re-entered the game to start the second half. Ament performed well in that limited window, scoring six of his nine points on perfect 2-for-2 shooting from the field and three-point line, along with two steals.

Despite the recent improvements, challenges remain as the team looks to solidify its rotation. Ament struggled significantly in a Sunday night loss to the Atlanta Hawks, scoring only six points while committing five turnovers on 2-for-7 shooting. The Bucks must find consistent contributions beyond Herro and Jaquez Jr to stabilize their standing. The organization is now focused on balancing the rotation with players like Ryan Rollins and Kel'el Ware to create a more versatile and resilient second unit.