Milwaukee Brewers Win First Game Against Dodgers After Season Sweep

The Milwaukee Brewers, who were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in last season's National League Championship Series, won their first game against the defending, back-to-back champions. Brewers catcher William Contreras launched a three-run home run to left field off Dodgers left-hander Justin Wrobleski, and right fielder Sal Frelick drove in a run on a sacrifice fly. Milwaukee got a fifth run in the bottom of the second on a double from first baseman Andrew Vaughn.

The Milwaukee Brewers , who were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in last season's National League Championship Series , won their first game against the defending, back-to-back champions.

Brewers catcher William Contreras launched a three-run home run to left field off Dodgers left-hander Justin Wrobleski, and right fielder Sal Frelick drove in a run on a sacrifice fly. Milwaukee got a fifth run in the bottom of the second on a double from first baseman Andrew Vaughn.

On the mound, the Brewers got five scoreless innings from Logan Henderson, with Shane Drohan, Aaron Ashby, and Chad Patrick each pitching 1 ⅓ innings of relief and combining to give up just one run





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Milwaukee Brewers Los Angeles Dodgers National League Championship Series William Contreras Justin Wrobleski Sal Frelick Andrew Vaughn Logan Henderson Shane Drohan Aaron Ashby Chad Patrick Justin Foscue Oswald Peraza Neto Jacob Degrom Nick Martinez Kyle Manzardo Cristopher Sánchez Gavin Williams Dominic Smith Ha-Seong Kim Washington Nationals

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