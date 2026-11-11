milwaukee Brewers manager David Murphy wins the National League Manager of the Year award for the third consecutive season,following a series of performances that far exceeded preseason expectations. the award places him amoNg a select group of managers who have dominated the honor, while other notable finalists in both leagues are highlighted.

Milwaukee Brewers' Manager Wins Historic Third Straight Manager of the Year

Outperforming the Odds Across Three Seasons

The Milwaukee Brewers ' skipper, David Murphy , has captured the National League Manager of the Year award for the third consecutive season,joining an elite company of leaders who have dominated the award. In a league where expectations often shape perceptions,Murphy's trio of seasons has consistently turned preseason projections upside down.

When FanGraphs released its 2024 projections, the Brewers were forecast to win 78 games and finish fourth in the National League Central. instead, the team finished 93-69, a 10-prevail cushion ahead of the second‑location club. the 2025 season saw the Brewers projected for 84 wins and a second‑place finish in the division; the Brewers answered with a league‑leading 97 victories and a decisive division title. in 2026 the projection was a modest 85‑win season with a second‑place finish, yet the Brewers exploded to 103 wins, eclipsing every other team in the majors and securing a World Series championship. These performances demonstrated a consistent pattern of exceeding expectations by 18 to 23 games each year.

Also read Pat Murphy Becomes First MLB Manager to Win Three Straight Manager of the Year Awards

A Storied Legacy of Award Winners

Eight other managers have claimed the Manager of the Year award three times in the history of the Major Leagues, but none have achieved a three‑straight run until Murphy. He joins a lineage that includes Hall of Famers Bobby Cox, Tony La Russa and Jim Leyland, as well as other notable leaders such as Dusty Baker and Terry Francona. Four managers have managed to prevail the award four times: Cox, La Russa and Buck Showalter, all of whom have left indelible marks on the game. the fact that Murphy is the first to win three consecutive times solidifies his status as one of the most effective managers of the modern era.

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Other Notable Finalists and League Storylines

While Murphy emerged as the clear winner in the National League,several other managers received praise for rebuilding struggling franchises. Don Mattingly, who took over the Philadelphia Phillies mid‑season after a 9-19 launch,guided the team to 88 wins and a playoff berth. walt Weiss, in his first year with the Atlanta Braves, lifted the team by 18 wins over the previous season to reclaim the top spot in the NL East. Across the American League, the award was handed to Chicago White Sox manager Will Venable, who steered a club historically on the bRink of the worst regular seasons in the league to a 84-78 record, a postseason spot, and a Wild Card series victory over the Houston Astros. Venable's competition included former Rays manager Kevin Cash, who guided Tampa Bay to a wire‑to‑wire season, and Boston's rookie manager Chad Tracy, who took a team from 10-17 to 77-58 after a strong stretch later in the year.