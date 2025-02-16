Milpitas Unveils New StoryWalk at Murphy Park

The Santa Clara County Library District and the City of Milpitas have partnered to create a new StoryWalk at Murphy Park, inviting children and families to enjoy an interactive reading experience. The StoryWalk features 17 panels displaying pages from “Someday, Maybe” by Diana Murray, a companion book for this year’s Silicon Valley Reads program. Located around the children’s playground, the panels encourage participants to read and follow the story as they walk.

A StoryWalk includes pages taken directly from a children’s book, mounted and installed along an outdoor path. While walking down the path, children and families are encouraged to read and follow the story. “My hope is that many little readers will fall in love with books through the StoryWalk and families will make the short trip to the Milpitas Library to find more literary treasures,” County Librarian Jennifer Weeks said in a release. This is the library district’s fourth StoryWalk park project; the others are in Campbell, Morgan Hill and Saratoga. The story on display in Milpitas is “Someday, Maybe” by Diana Murray, one of this year’s Silicon Valley Reads companion books for kids. There are 17 individual panels circling the children’s playground in Murphy Park, telling the story of a group of children imagining the jobs, discoveries and innovations that will happen in their futures, from intergalactic rock bands with riffing robots to doctors with X-ray glasses. “By bringing stories to life at Murphy Park, we are creating a space where Milpitas families can interact with literature in a fun and accessible public space,” said Milpitas City Manager Ned Thomas.





