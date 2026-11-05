Milpitas Real Estate Market Analysis Weekly Sales Report

Milpitas housing market shows $1 million average sales price with top listing at $1.9 million. Analyze key transaction details, price per square foot trends, and specific property sales data for the week of September 28.

Milpitas residential real estate recorded a robust week of transactions during the period ending on Monday, September 28, driven by a diverse mix of condominiums and single-family homes. The local market demonstrated strong liquidity with eleven distinct sales closing within the seven-day window, establishing a median transaction value that hovered near the million-dollar mark for the region. This activity highlights the continued demand for housing in this San Jose suburb, where buyers are actively competing for properties across various price points and architectural styles.

Top Listing Details and Market Averages

The highest-value transaction in Milpitas for this reporting period involved a single-family residence located in the 1500 block of Saratoga Drive, which changed hands for a substantial $1,900,000. This specific property, constructed in 1964, offers 1,730 square feet of living space, featuring four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and resulted in a price per square foot of $1,098. The deal was finalized on Friday, September 23, marking it as the week's most significant financial exchange in the local housing sector.

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Across the broader market, the eleven reported sales averaged approximately $1,000,000 each, with an overall average price per square foot of $783. It is important to note that this data reflects properties where the title was officially recorded during the week of September 28, regardless of when the initial purchase agreements were signed. This recording-based methodology ensures that the snapshot of market activity accurately represents the legal transfer of ownership and final closing values for the period under review.

Condominium Transactions and Pricing Trends

Condominium buyers were active throughout the week, with several units changing hands in notable developments across Milpitas. A two-bedroom, three-bathroom condominium built in 2005 at the first block of Parc Place Drive sold for $705,000, translating to $591 per square foot for its 1,192-square-foot footprint. This transaction closed on Wednesday, September 23, reflecting the continued viability of mid-range condo options for buyers seeking established communities.

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Further north in the 1700 block of Capulet Drive, another condominium changed ownership for $800,000, with the transaction completing on Friday, September 25. In the 700 block of South Abel Street, a newer 2007 construction sold for $807,500, offering 1,309 square feet with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This unit, which closed on Tuesday, September 18, commanded a price of $617 per square foot, slightly above the Parc Place unit but below the mid-tier average for the week's condo segment.

Additional condo activity included a property in the 1700 block of Juliet Court, which sold for $820,000 and closed on Wednesday, September 23. Rounding out the condo sector, a 2018-built unit in the 400 block of Snap Dragon Street achieved a sale price of $855,000. This 1,236-square-foot home, featuring two bedrooms and three bathrooms, closed on Friday, September 25, with a calculated price per square foot of $692, demonstrating that newer constructions often command premium valuations per square foot compared to older inventory.

Single-Family Home Sales and Price Variances

Single-family residences displayed a wide variance in pricing, heavily influenced by age, size, and specific location within Milpitas. A modest home in the 600 block of North Abbott Avenue, built in 1960 with three bedrooms and one bathroom, sold for $900,000, closing on Friday, September 25. This property represents the entry-level segment for single-family homes in this week's data, appealing to buyers prioritizing affordability within the single-family category.

Up the price ladder, a home in the 300 block of Aspenridge Drive sold for $990,000, featuring 1,422 square feet, three bedrooms, and three bathrooms. Built in 1990 and closing on Tuesday, September 22, this property achieved $696 per square foot, showing how updated layouts can support higher valuations even in older stock. Meanwhile, a 1960-built home in the 1800 block of Dalton Drive fetched a significantly higher price of $1,273,000, with a steep price per square foot of $1,155 for its 1,102 square feet and three-bedroom, two-bathroom layout, which closed on Thursday, September 24.

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The second-highest sale was a 2014-built home in the 500 block of Odyssey Lane, which sold for $1,588,000. This larger 2,250-square-foot residence with four bedrooms and four bathrooms closed on Friday, September 25, at $706 per square foot. The disparity between the Dalton Drive and Odyssey Lane sales underscores how lot location and home condition drive values far more than square footage alone, with the larger modern home commanding a lower per-square-foot price than the smaller historic home due to the premium placed on the latter's lot or potential.

Market Implications and Buyer Considerations

The week's data from Milpitas illustrates a market where price per square foot is not a reliable standalone indicator of total home value, as seen in the divergence between the $1,098 per square foot sale on Saratoga Drive and the $706 per square foot sale on Odyssey Lane. Buyers must consider factors beyond mere dimensions, including construction year, bedroom-to-bathroom ratios, and specific neighborhood desirability when evaluating these recent transactions. The consistent recording of titles during the week of September 28 provides a clear, albeit lagging, view of market momentum, allowing investors and residents to gauge demand trends with precision.

For prospective sellers, the average of $1 million per unit suggests that well-priced properties in the $800,000 to $1.2 million range are moving efficiently, with condominiums consistently closing between $700,000 and $855,000. Single-family homes are splitting distinctly between the $900,000 entry-level bracket and the $1.2 million to $1.9 million premium segment. This bifurcation indicates that Milpitas remains a strong seller's market for correctly valued assets, while also offering viable entry points for first-time buyers in the condo sector. All reported sales data is derived from public records registered and digitized by local county offices, ensuring the accuracy and transparency of these financial metrics.