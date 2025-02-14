Milo Yiannopoulos Addresses Ye and Bianca Censori's Relationship Rumors

Milo Yiannopoulos, a close associate of Ye, dismissed recent tabloid reports about the rapper's relationship with Bianca Censori, stating that any official announcements will come directly from them. This statement follows a tumultuous period for Ye, marked by a new Yeezy clothing line launch, a controversial Grammys appearance with Censori, and a social media storm ignited by Censori's posts.

Milo Yiannopoulos, a Yeezy associate and former Breitbart editor, addressed recent rumors surrounding Ye and Bianca Censori's relationship. In a statement, Yiannopoulos asserted that any announcements regarding their private lives would come directly from them, dismissing tabloid reports as unfounded. He pointed out that this marked the fifth or sixth instance of the press incorrectly reporting a separation between Ye and Censori.

This statement comes amidst a turbulent period for Ye, who recently unveiled a new Yeezy clothing line and accompanied Censori to the Grammys red carpet. However, Censori's social media activity, including a post expressing her husband's 'dominion' over her, praising Adolf Hitler, and supporting Diddy in a social media tirade, has sparked controversy. The post, which asked for God's grace to work in Ye's heart, also included a prayer for Israel and Jewish people. Yiannopoulos defended Ye, calling him an 'intergenerational artist and icon' who continues to push boundaries in creativity and free expression. He emphasized that Ye voluntarily deactivated his X account. This isn't the first time Ye has courted controversy, particularly regarding his admiration for Nazis. His recent actions have drawn criticism, with individuals like Meghan McCain labeling him a 'repugnant, vile piece of garbage.' Censori has also faced scrutiny, with McCain suggesting she appeared 'like a victim' at the Grammys. Despite the backlash, Yiannopoulos stands by Ye, highlighting his artistic contributions and emphasizing that any official statements regarding Ye and Censori's relationship will come directly from them





