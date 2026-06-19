Harlan Coben's latest adaptation, Harlan Coben's Lazarus, follows David Burroughs, who is wrongly imprisoned for the murder of his son, and receives information that leads him to uncover the truth.

Milo Ventimiglia 's charm was a 'gift' for the writers of Harlan Coben 's Lazarus , according to the show's creator, Steven Hull. Ventimiglia, known for his roles in This Is Us , Gilmore Girls , and Heroes , brings a likable presence to the Netflix series, which was a key factor in the show's development.

The crime and thriller novelist, Harlan Coben, has written 35 novels, with 12 being adapted for film and television, and has a deal with Netflix to produce more content. His latest adaptation, Harlan Coben's Lazarus, follows David Burroughs, who is wrongly imprisoned for the murder of his son, and receives information that leads him to uncover the truth.

The show's creators wanted to bring all the baggage of This Is Us to the series, and Milo as a person is a sweet, gentle, and incredible soul. The writing team was grateful for Ventimiglia's involvement, as he doesn't care about the fame or recognition, he just wants to play a great role.

The biggest challenge for the team was also their biggest asset, which was shooting in the real world, using real locations and stunts to bring the show to life. This approach allowed the actors to bring their characters to life in a more authentic way, making the show more engaging and realistic. The show's creators are thrilled with the outcome and are excited to see how audiences will react to the series.

Harlan Coben's Lazarus is a must-watch for fans of crime and thriller genres, and Milo Ventimiglia's performance is a highlight of the show. The series is currently streaming on Netflix, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what's next for David Burroughs and his journey to uncover the truth





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