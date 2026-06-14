Milo Ventimiglia Expecting Second Baby with Jarah Mariano: 'Two Distinct Thoughts' - Us Weekly

US Weekly confirms that Milo Ventimiglia and wife Jarah Mariano are expecting their second baby together, sharing heartwarming photos in which Mariano's growing baby bump is visible. The couple's daughter, Ke'ala, is obscured in photos to protect her privacy. Milo Ventimiglia expresses love and admiration for Jarah in a post, while reflecting on the challenges of being a first-time parent and embracing fatherhood with joy and curiosity. He highlights his wife's incredible support and handling of their daughter, calling her 'the most unbelievable human being, creature, species of everything.'

One wholesome image showed Mariano holding Ke’ala as she stretched out to touch a horse. Another snap featured Ventimiglia, 48, posing with Ke’ala strapped to his back and a dog in front of him.

Milo Ventimiglia and his wife, Jarah Mariano, are expecting their second baby together, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Happy 1 year, baby girl. When you came into my life I had two distinct thoughts, one immediately after the other — I would die for you in a heartbeat, but now I also have to live as Other pictures displayed Mariano’s growing baby bump as the couple gear up to welcome their second child together. Ke’ala’s face was obscured in all photos, seemingly to protect her privacy.

“Some different views of the first half of 2026 in no particular order. Being present, being grateful, just being. Sending out the love to you all,” Mariano captioned the post.

“She’s actually doing great. She’s sleeping through the night. She loves to wake up at 5.40 in the morning and talk to herself, kinda jabber on and whatnot. My wife and I are lying in bed like, ‘Does she have her ?

’ ‘I don’t know. I can’t tell from the monitor. ’ ‘Did she poop herself? ’ ‘I don’t know.

I can’t tell from the monitor,’” he said.

“And then you’re kind of like, after a certain period of time, you know this. You walk in there, you’re like, well, she didn’t poop herself, and she’s got her , so the world’s good. ”Milo Ventimiglia has loved embracing daddy duty.

“I hang with my kid,” Ventimiglia, 48, said of his favorite hobbies on the Thursday, February 19, episode of Annie F. Downs’ “That Sounds Fun” podcast. “ just watching my daughter, kind of, observe life and be curious herself. ” Ventimiglia’s wife, Jarah Mariano, gave birth to their daughter, Ventimiglia added that he initially had big plans to be a “wonder-parent” but was forced to be more realistic and do the best he could after a tough year.

“Listen, my wife is the most unbelievable — Jarah, if you’re watching, you are the most unbelievable human being, creature, species of everything. She handles everything great. But, you know, I mean, when you’re a first parent too, you kind of think you’re going to be this wonder-parent,” he explained. He continued, “I was striving to.

I’m like, ‘Cool, man. I’m going to be the healthiest. We’re going to feed this baby organic. We’re going to buy blenders, do all this stuff.

We’re going to go argue with some dude named Kale about blueberries at the farmers’ market. ’ Then, after a while, you’re like, ‘Oh, man, we had quite a year. ’”Australian Sprinter Jemma Stapleton Dead at 25 After 'Accident' on Vacation





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