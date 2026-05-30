Milo J Sweeps Premios Gardel, J Balvin Honored, and More Latin Music News

A roundup of the latest Latin music news, including Milo J's record-breaking 13 Gardel awards, J Balvin's recognition from El Museo del Barrio, the 10th anniversary of 'La Bicicleta', a new salsa podcast, and Nicky Jam's sold-out Puerto Rico shows.

Argentine sensation Milo J made history at the 2026 Premios Gardel on Tuesday (May 26), becoming the most awarded artist ever in a single edition after taking home 13 trophies, including the coveted Gardel de Oro.

His wins included album of the year for his album (title not specified in source), song of the year and record of the year for Niño, plus trophies spanning urban, folklore, hip-hop/rap and music video categories. Accepting the night's top prize, the artist said, 'I want to thank everyone - especially those I don't always have time to thank for everything they've done for me. I want you to know that, in one way or another, you saved my life.

And to music, which saved me from not being happy.

' The Argentine star opened the night with a moving performance of Niño and Luciérnagas, backed by a children's choir. He also added, ' was an album that, beyond what it may have generated in people, changed my life; mine and a lot of other people's. I want to thank everyone, those I don't always have the time to thank for everything they did for me.

I want you to know that you saved my life in one way or another. And to music, which saved me from not being happy.





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