Milo J's La Vida Era Más Corta Tour came to a spectacular end in Mexico City, with a grand celebration of folk and urban music at the Palacio de los Deportes. The 19-year-old Argentine artist paid tribute to late icons Indio Solari and Totó la Momposina, gathering 21,000 attendees and livestreaming the event on social media.

Milo J Concludes International La Vida Era Más Corta Tour with Grand Celebration of Folk and Urban Music in Mexico City . The Argentine star conquered the Palacio de los Deportes with an explosive trap performance, which included a tribute to the late Argentine rocker Indio Solari and Colombian folklorist Totó la Momposina.

The 19-year-old artist, whose real name is Camilo Joaquín Villarruel, gathered 21,000 attendees, according to promoter Ocesa. Milo J wanted to make the event unforgettable for himself and his fans, so the show was livestreamed on social media platforms. He took the stage alongside the Uruguayan band Agárrate Catalina - the same group he collaborated with for his April concert. This was followed by hits like Solifican12, 3 Pecados Después, Retirada, and Buen Día Portación de Rostro.

During A tribute to the legendary Indio Solari, the leader of the iconic Argentine rock band Patricio Rey y sus Redonditos de Ricota who just died on Friday, came as Milo J wore a T-shirt featuring the cover of Patricio Rey y sus Redonditos de Ricota (1986), the band's legendary second album known for its Soviet-inspired aesthetic and references to the Russian Revolution. He also honored Totó la Momposina, who passed away in May, by projecting the face of the Colombian music legend on massive screens during the song Cuando El Agua Hirviendo.

Other Latin American icons, such as Cuban troubadour Silvio Rodríguez and late Argentine folk singer Mercedes Sosa, were also highlighted during Milo J's performance, with their sampled voices appearing in Jangadero and Luciérnagas, respectively. Both tracks are also included on his latest album, which recently earned Milo J a Saturday's show in Mexico City followed his performances in Monterrey and Guadalajara (on June 2 and 4) and marked the conclusion of Milo J's series of concerts across Latin America in recent months





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Milo J La Vida Era Más Corta Tour Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes Indio Solari Totó La Momposina

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