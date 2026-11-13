Milly Everatt Replaces RAF Officer in Miss England Final

HGV driver Milly Everatt takes a last-minute spot in the Miss England final after Flying Officer Alex Tyne withdrew. She aims to inspire women in farming and logistics while competing for the Miss World title in Leicester.

HGV driver Milly Everatt from Eastoft has secured an unexpected place in the Miss England final following the abrupt withdrawal of Flying Officer Alex Tyne. The 27-year-old farmer and heavy goods vehicle operator steps into the national pageant after Tyne, a serving Royal Air Force officer, cited operational work commitments as the reason for pulling out of the competition. This last-minute change positions Everatt to represent Lincolnshire at the upcoming national final event.

Substitute Entry Details Mechanism

Flying Officer Alex Tyne, 25, was originally scheduled to represent Lincolnshire at the Athena events arena in Leicester next Tuesday. However, career obligations within the Royal Air Force forced an unexpected withdrawal from the contest just days before the scheduled date. Milly Everatt, who previously qualified as a judges' choice for the final, will now assume the vacant slot. She had narrowly missed winning the Lincolnshire title by a single point, finishing as first runner-up to Jessica Gagen, who ultimately won Miss England in 2022.

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Everatt Inspiring Farmer and Driver

Milly Everatt works on a family farm and drives 44-ton HGVs across the country for a living. She expressed a strong desire to inspire others by becoming the first farmer to win Miss England. Everatt believes that individuals should embrace all aspects of their identity without fear of failure. She argues that modern society must challenge stereotypes, noting that farming and heavy logistics are fields that deserve more diverse representation than they currently enjoy.

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Breaking Stereotypes in Male Industries

The 27-year-old has previously advocated for greater female participation in traditionally male-dominated industries. She stated that it is not only 40-year-old men who drive lorries and work in agriculture. Everatt emphasized that feminism should include discussion of diverse career paths and that breaking stereotypes is a positive development for society. She noted that while she may not look like the typical farmer, she enjoys the work and is willing to get her hands dirty.

Competing for Miss World Title

The Miss England national final will take place at the Athena events arena in Leicester. This competition serves as the qualifying round for the next Miss World title. Everatt views this opportunity as potentially her last chance to compete, given her eligibility criteria. She hopes it will be third time lucky for her after previously representing Lincoln in 2018 and North Lincolnshire in 2022. She aims to use the platform to prove that women can succeed in diverse and unconventional professional roles.