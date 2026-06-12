Milly Alcock Wants to Fight Lex Luthor in 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow'

Actress Milly Alcock, who plays Supergirl in the upcoming 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow' film, has revealed her desire to face off against Lex Luthor, portrayed by Nicholas Hoult. The actress's wish is not mere speculation, as Supergirl's presence in the story opens a clear window for a potential confrontation with Luthor. The film, directed by Craig Gillespie, is set to release on June 26.

Milly Alcock , known for her role in 'House of the Dragon,' has expressed her desire to engage in a showdown with a specific DC character in an upcoming film.

The actress, who is set to portray Supergirl in the upcoming 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow' sequel, revealed her choice of adversary to ComicBook. When asked who she wanted to fight, Alcock responded without hesitation, 'Lex Luthor.

' She cited her personal history with the actor portraying Luthor, Nicholas Hoult, as a significant factor in her choice. Alcock's reference to Hoult's character in the British drama 'Skins' added a layer of long-held viewing frustration to her fantasy. The actress's wish is not mere speculation, as Supergirl is already confirmed to appear in 'Man of Tomorrow,' where Hoult's Luthor will return in his formidable Warsuit.

While the main narrative is expected to see Superman and Luthor form an uneasy alliance against Brainiac, Kara's presence in the story opens a clear window for a potential confrontation with Luthor. The upcoming movie, directed by Craig Gillespie, sees Kara Zor-El travel across the galaxy to save Krypto the Superdog while facing various challenges. Despite the violent nature of the quest, Alcock is already looking towards future instalments in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe.

'Supergirl' stars Milly Alcock alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, and Jason Momoa, and is set to release in theaters on June 26





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