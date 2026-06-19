Milly Alcock reprises her role as Kara Zor-El in the upcoming Supergirl film, which is based on Tom King's graphic novel Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Alcock talks about how fans and she herself have embraced Kara Zor-El as a queer icon, and believes that her uniqueness lies in the fact that she doesn't live inside the binary of what we think a woman should be.

Milly Alcock says she is honored that fans view the Girl of Steel as a queer icon. Alcock reprises her role as Kara Zor-El from last year's Supergirl film, which is based on Tom King's graphic novel Supergirl : Woman of Tomorrow.

Alcock talked about how fans and she herself have embraced Kara Zor-El as a queer icon, adding that it makes Kara special. She has played a few characters that might have a potential queer through line, and has many queer friends. Alcock believes that Kara's uniqueness lies in the fact that she doesn't live inside the binary of what we think a woman should be, which makes it special and exciting.

While Supergirl has not typically been portrayed as a queer character in mainstream DC Comics continuity, some alternate-universe stories have depicted her differently. In 2021's Dark Knights of Steel, set in an alternate reality, Supergirl's multiversal counterpart is shown to be in a relationship with Wonder Woman. Ahead of its release, the film has drawn mostly positive first impressions.

Fans who are new to the character can check out some quintessential comics to get a read on the Girl of Steel. While the character was introduced in James Gunn's Superman, the director has expressed his wishes to ensure that Supergirl is distinct from her cousin. Supergirl will next appear in Man of Tomorrow, with Milly Alcock reprising the role. The DCU is also working on other projects, including the upcoming film, which will star Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

James Gunn wants the Supergirl movie to be different from Superman, and Craig Gillespie has shared his vision for the film. The film's director, Craig Gillespie, has shared his vision for the film, which includes a unique take on the character and a focus on her relationships. Fans are excited to see how the film will develop and how it will portray the character of Supergirl.

Alcock's performance in the film has been praised by critics, who are saying that she brings a new level of depth to the character. The film's release is highly anticipated, and fans are eager to see how it will turn out





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