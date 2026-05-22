Milly Alcock’s Supergirl Reveals Twist in Iconic Suit and Relationship

Milly Alcock, known for her role in the hit series The House of the Dragon, has been cast as Supergirl in the upcoming film. During an interview, she revealed that she hadn't seen other big female-led superhero movies, including Marvel’s Black Widow and Captain Marvel, nor had she seen Wonder Woman. She teased the capacity of the Supergirl suit, saying it differed from what fans thought and she didn’t wear it as much as people will think. The movie, based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s eight-issue comic miniseries, 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow,' is set for release on June 26, 2026.

recently admitted that she hadn’t seen other big female-led superhero movies to familiarize herself with the genre, she also spoke about her character’s ‘journey’ throughout the film and her relationship with her iconic suit. recently held an in-depth interview with the Australian actress and brought up the fact that she had not seen the Marvel films Black Widow and Captain Marvel, nor had she seen Gal Gadot’s hit Wonder Woman film from 2017.

Alcock admitted that not doing the research was ‘probably not great’ and joked, ‘I should just lie! ’. During the interview, Milly Alcock declined to reveal the point in the film where Supergirl dons her iconic suit.

However, she teased the capacity of its appearance, saying it differed from what fans thought.

‘I don’t know if I can tell you! It’s DC – I’m scared,’ she shared.

‘But I don’t wear it as much as people will think. It’s a journey,’ she added. She also touched upon Supergirl’s dynamic with Ruthye Marye Knoll, played by Eve Ridley, in the movie, explaining, ‘Through helping save this young girl and deal with her trauma from losing her entire family, there’s a kinship there. ’ The House of the Dragon star continued, ‘She needs to put her own feelings aside to help others, and through that she can save herself.

So that’s what the suit is for her. ’ The movie ‘flies’ into theaters on June 26, 2026. Craig Gillespie directed the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

Meanwhile, James Gunn and Peter Safran serve as producers. The movie’s story is based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s eight-issue comic miniseries, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Lionsgate has shifted the release dates of three of its bigger movies. Mel Gibson’s two new films centered on Jesus are also doomed to miss the theatrical release by a year, with Daniel Craig‘s reign as James Bond at an end.

Denis Villeneuve‘s James Bond 26 will reinvent 007 with a darker, grounded style for modern fans. Apple TV has renewed Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars for Season 2, and Gordon Ramsay has teased exciting surprises. A new report has offered some insight into Tom Hardy‘s future in MobLand beyond Season 2. Milly Alcock’s role has expanded in the DCU, with exciting stories to come





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