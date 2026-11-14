Milly Alcock Joins Old Vic as DC Studios Leadership Changes

Milly Alcock cast in London theater play while DC Studios faces leadership overhaul under new Skydance management after Warner Bros Discovery merger.

Milly Alcock has officially accepted a leading stage role at London's historic Old Vic theater while the DC Universe undergoes a significant corporate restructuring. This casting announcement arrives shortly after the departure of DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, leaving the future of their cinematic franchise in the hands of new leadership. The intersection of Alcock's theatrical return and the studio's executive shakeup highlights a pivotal moment for both the actress and the broader DC brand.

Old Vic Casting for Miss Julie Production

Alcock will portray the titular character in a modern adaptation of August Strindberg's classic 1888 play Miss Julie. The production is set to premiere on April 10 and will run through May at the Old Vic theater in London. Rebecca Frecknall, the Old Vic's associate director, has adapted and directed this version, which was originally staged at the International Theater Amsterdam.

Also read DC Studios Future Uncertain as DCU Franchise Faces Shakeup

In this contemporary interpretation, the story follows Julie, the daughter of an aristocrat, as she becomes entangled in a complex dynamic with her father's married servants. The narrative explores intense themes of class disparity and sexual politics, transforming a domestic kitchen into a battlefield where reckless flirtation leads to mutual destruction. This stage role marks Alcock's first major professional engagement since the release of her DC Universe film earlier this year.

DC Studios Executive Shakeup Under New Management

The theatrical casting news coincides with the announcement that Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount have merged, resulting in the exit of James Gunn and Peter Safran from their roles running DC Studios. Jeremy Latcham has now taken charge of the studio's operations as the new executive in charge. While Gunn and Safran will continue to oversee specific projects already in production, the broader creative direction of the DC Universe remains uncertain under Latcham's stewardship.

Advertisement

This leadership transition raises immediate questions about continuity for the characters and actors established by Gunn and Safran. Industry observers are closely watching to see whether the new management team intends to reboot the universe entirely or retain the existing actors and storylines. The decision will determine the career trajectories of several high-profile cast members who have been central to the franchise's recent narrative arc.

Alcock's Performance in Supergirl and Box Office Results

Alcock gained significant attention for her portrayal of Supergirl, also known as Kara Zor-El, in the recent DCU film. Her performance received praise from many viewers, though critical reviews were notably mixed. The film holds a 52% critics' score and a 72% audience score on aggregate review platforms. Financially, the movie grossed $126.5 million at the global box office against a reported production budget of $170 million, indicating a financial shortfall despite strong audience interest.

Despite the mixed reception, Alcock is confirmed to reprise her role as Supergirl in the upcoming film Man of Tomorrow. Production on this project wrapped over the summer, and it is scheduled to debut in theaters on July 9. The film will feature both Supergirl and Superman/Clark Kent, marking the third DCU movie to include both characters. This continuity is considered critical to the overarching narrative structure that the studio has been building.

Uncertain Future for DC Universe Cast and Characters

The status of other key actors remains unclear as the new administration evaluates the franchise. David Corenswet, who plays Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor are all subject to the new creative direction. Other notable cast members include John Cena as Peacemaker/Christopher Smith, Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, and Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner.

Advertisement

If the new leadership opts for a complete reboot, Man of Tomorrow may be the final appearance for Alcock as Supergirl. Conversely, if they choose to maintain continuity, she could remain a central figure in the restructured DC Universe. This uncertainty extends to all characters developed over the past couple of years, creating a period of speculation for fans and industry analysts alike. Alcock's upcoming stage work in Miss Julie provides a professional pivot while these corporate decisions are finalized.