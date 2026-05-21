Millions of UK drivers to embark on bank holiday getaway trips despite fuel price surge

Britain's drivers are facing congestion on major routes this weekend as millions of people embark on bank holiday getaway trips despite the surge in fuel prices. The RAC estimates 19million leisure trips will take place by car between tomorrow and Monday in the UK, an increase of one million from last year's spring bank holiday.

Britain's drivers are facing congestion on major routes this weekend as millions of people embark on bank holiday getaway trips despite the surge in fuel prices.

The RAC estimates 19million leisure trips will take place by car between tomorrow and Monday in the UK, an increase of one million from last year's spring bank holiday. Tomorrow and Saturday will see the heaviest getaway traffic with 3.8million drivers planning a trip each day – then 3.4million on Sunday and 3.1million on Monday.

With a 32C heatwave on the way, a further 3.4million people intend to take a trip some time between Friday and Monday but have not decided exactly when. Transport analytics company Inrix said the worst motorway jams will be on the M1, M5, M6 and M25. Tomorrow, the M25 anticlockwise from Junction 10 to Junction 6 is expected to see the heaviest traffic at about 4.45pm as many people finish work.

The same stretch of road is likely to see a second spike at lunchtime on Saturday, with journey times more than twice as long as normal. Queues of 45 minutes are expected at midday on Saturday on the M5 southbound from Junction 16 near Bristol to Junction 23 for Bridgwater. The RAC commissioned a survey of 2,218 UK drivers which indicated that 39 per cent intend to take to motorways or major A roads for a bank holiday leisure trip.

Traffic approaching the Almondsbury Interchange on the M5 in Gloucestershire last month The Met Office expects temperatures to rise to at least 28C in London from tomorrow – the heatwave threshold – for at least five days in a row, which will be welcomed by families with children set to begin half-term holidays from schools. Tomorrow could well be the hottest day of the year so far – beating the existing 2026 record of 26.6C at Kew Gardens in London from April 8.

Saturday could reach 30C before a peak of 32C on Sunday, then 31C on Monday and 28C on Tuesday – with high temperatures forecast into next week. Most of England and Wales, as well as parts of Scotland, will see above average temperatures. The RAC mobile servicing and repairs team leader Sean Kimberlin said: With the weather looking like it may improve, millions are planning to make a getaway trip over the bank holiday weekend.

And the fact our research shows it's set to be the busiest late May bank holiday since 2024 shows that even though fuel prices remain uncomfortably high, it takes a lot to stop drivers taking to the roads to make the most of a long weekend. He urged drivers to ensure their cars are summer ready by checking oil and coolant levels, and ensuring all tyres have plenty of tread and are inflated to the correct pressure.

The RAC commissioned research company Find Out Now to survey 2,218 UK drivers on April 22 and 23. The results were extrapolated to the 34.5 million licensed cars in the UK.

Meanwhile the AA is predicting a busy bank holiday weekend on the roads because of the warm weather, the start of half term and the final round of Premier League fixtures. Many motorists are set to make last-minute trips to the coast, countryside, attractions and family gatherings over the long weekend.

Research by the motoring organisation, based on 12,225 responses from its members, suggests the getaway will be spread across the whole long weekend, with around two-thirds of drivers expecting to travel each day. Friday is expected to be the busiest day with around 23.4million journeys, 22.8million on Saturday, and 22.4million on both Sunday and bank holiday Monday.

These AA figures are much higher than the RAC totals because they include all journeys including those taken by workers – not just leisure trips. Most bank holiday leisure journeys are expected to be local or regional, with 53 to 55 per cent of drivers planning trips of up to 50 miles each day. Shopping is the most common reason for travelling, cited by 40 per cent of drivers, closely followed by visiting family or friends at 39 per cent.

Almost a quarter are planning DIY or garden centre trips (23 per cent), while 22 per cent expect to travel for work. Leisure traffic will also add to the risk of potential congestion, with 11 per cent planning a day trip to attractions, 8 per cent heading to the coast, 7 per cent taking a UK holiday and 7 per cent going away for a long weekend.

Likely hotspots include local routes around shopping centres, retail parks and garden centres; roads serving popular seaside towns, national parks, ports and airports; and roads heading towards the east coast, including routes to resorts such as Skegness. Routes towards the South West and Cornwall, including the A303, M5 and A38, are also set to be busy – as is the M4 from London and routes leading towards Wales; and the M6 towards Blackpool and the North West coast





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