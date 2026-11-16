Millions of People Could Be Misdiagnosed With Obesity, And Scientists Have Revealed a Fix

Diagnosis definitions matter when it comes to public health – for everything from tailoring individual treatments to tracking conditions across populations – and a new study concludes that millions of people worldwide could be misdiagnosed with obesity.

Diagnosis definitions matter when it comes to public health – for everything from tailoring individual treatments to tracking conditions across populations – and a new study concludes that millions of people worldwide could be misdiagnosed with obesity.

Obesity has traditionally been assessed using body-mass index , which divides a person's weight by their height squared. That new framework is put to the test in this latest study, which was carried out by an international team of scientists and published in. Across 844,108 adults in four groups of people, covering China, the UK, the US, and Spain, the updated definition was compared to BMI.

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BMI alone, the data showed, missed obesity in up to 8.6 percent of study participants, while wrongly classifying up to 3.1 percent of people as having obesity when in fact they wouldn't qualify under the new 2025 criteria. Importantly, the new framework also differentiates between clinical obesity, where excess fat is actually doing damage to internal systems and organs, and preclinical obesity, which means someone is overweight, but it hasn't yet begun to harm bodily functions.

"This study shows that up to a third of all cases of obesity are clinical obesity, an active disease that should be treated as such,""Most people with preclinical obesity, but not all, remained free of clinical obesity for a decade. " The new framework put forward last year takes into account other measurements and information, including waist circumference, waist-to-height ratio, and body fat scans, and also looks for signs of organ damage or physical impairment affecting everyday activities.can be prescribed for those who really need them, rather than for everyone classified as obese under the BMI rules.

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Across four cohorts, researchers used the new criteria to identify those who weren't obese , those who were obese without organ dysfunction , and those who were clinically obese . (Pan et al,Multiply out the findings of this study to the world's population at large, and we could be looking at millions of people who aren't given a correct obesity diagnosis.

Being clinically obese was associated with a 69 percent higher risk of dying during follow-up periods of more than a decade, compared to 19 percent for preclinical obesity.

"The marked differences in prognosis between clinical and preclinical obesity, consistently observed across countries and ethnic groups, support global adoption of the new framework to improve obesity care and policy worldwide,"These findings could aid research into many other areas of health too – helping determine if heart disease has been brought on by obesity or something else, for example. The team is now planning further studies to see how the new criteria can be applied effectively and usefully, as well as to refine the diagnostic techniques to be more accurate.

Future research could also look at treatment interventions, and how they affect the health of people with clinical obesity and preclinical obesity.

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"Getting the scope of care right – treating existing disease or reducing risk – and matching its intensity to individual needs matters enormously, both for the billion-plus people affected and for healthcare systems,"