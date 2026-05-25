Millions of Muslims flock to Mecca for Eid al-Fitr celebrations, despite tensions with Iran

Over 1.5 million pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj, the world's largest Islamic pilgrimage. The faithful have been pouring into the country for the Hajj against the backdrop of a tenuous ceasefire in the region. Despite tensions with Iran, pilgrims from around the world are making their way to Mecca to perform the Hajj. The pilgrimage is a deeply moving spiritual experience and a chance to seek God\u2019s forgiveness and the erasure of past sins. Pilgrims are using umbrellas and handheld fans to stay cool in the sweltering heat.,

A Muslim pilgrim prays in front of the Kaaba, Islam \u2019s holiest site in the holy city of Mecca during the annual hajj pilgrimage, Saudi Arabia , Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Volunteers hand out water bottles to help pilgrims stay hydrated. Pilgrims perform the Hajj rituals over several days. Many pilgrims have been using umbrellas for shade and carrying handheld fans. Volunteers hand out water bottles to help them stay hydrated and large fans spray fine mists of water.

More than 1.5 million pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia from outside the country. The faithful have been pouring into the country for the Hajj against the backdrop of a tenuous ceasefire in the region.





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Hajj Mecca Saudi Arabia Muslim Pilgrimage Iran Tensions Eid Al-Fitr Islam

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Muslim Pilgrims Perform Annual Hajj in Mecca, Saudi ArabiaMore than 1.5 million pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, a religious duty for Muslims to perform at least once in their lifetime. The faithful converge on a vast tent camp in the nearby desert and perform rituals at the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site, in sweltering temperatures.

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