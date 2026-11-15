Millions of Americans use marijuana to sleep, but new study raises troubling questions

A Northwestern Medicine study found that marijuana users had objectively worse sleep quality, even though they didn't perceive their sleep as worse. Other experts weighed in.

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He urges patients to discuss cannabis use with their doctors. Marijuana may be making sleep quality worse, despite its widespread use as a sleep aid, a recent Northwestern Medicine study found. , which included 1,266 participants, showed that both lifetime and recent cannabis users objectively had worse sleep quality, although they did not report their sleep to be worse.

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Participants were monitored for almost 35 years, from young adulthood into middle age, with scientists tracking their use of cannabis over time. In middle age, participants wore a sleep monitor on their wrist for a week and filled out surveys about theirA recent Northwestern Medicine study found that cannabis use does not improve sleep. Instead, it actually worsens people's quality of sleep.

"Our data do not support the belief that cannabis is helpful as a sleep aid," said senior study author Mercedes R. Carnethon, Ph. D., as Northwestern Now reported.increasingly available and accepted, it's important to better understand its long-term associations with health behaviors such as sleep," Carnethon added.

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Those who had a higher cannabis usage over time were generally asleep for a lower percentage of the night and experienced moreSimilarly, recent cannabis users were more likely to have more sleep fragmentation and lower sleep efficiency, compared to people who never used the substance.

"What makes this study particularly interesting is that participants who used cannabis demonstrated objectively poorer sleep, yet their own assessments of sleep quality did not reflect those differences," Alfred Joshua, M.D., a board-certified emergency medicine physician based in California, told Fox News Digital. "In other words, someone may believe marijuana is helping them sleep, while objective measurements suggest otherwise.

" "It is not surprising that the actual quality of sleep of these subjects, after chronic marijuana use, is poor compared to those who do not smoke marijuana because people who claim that they need to smoke marijuana before they go to sleep, in order to relax, are only kidding themselves," board-certified psychiatrist Carole Lieberman, M.D., of California told Fox News Digital. Participants in a new study often did not report having poorer sleep quality even though data from their wrist monitors showed they had objectively worse sleep quality.

"It is more a psychological addiction than a physical one," she added. "They enjoy the high that they get right away, but the marijuana doesn't help them to sleep better. ""The researchers found that greater cumulative cannabis exposure was associated with reduced sleep efficiency, increased sleep fragmentation and more time spent awake after initially falling asleep," said Joshua, the board-certified emergency medicine physician.

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"These findings raise important questions about whether habitual marijuana use is a sustainable strategy for managing sleep problems," he added. The findings were scheduled for presentation at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2026 in Chicago Nov. 6–9. They showed that both casual and heavy marijuana users have higher odds of