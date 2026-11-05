Millions Of Americans Are Driving While Dangerously Tired

More than 6 in 10 American drivers admit they've driven while dangerously sleepy.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 4, 2026 — More than 6 in 10 American drivers admit they've driven while dangerously sleepy. Foundation report estimates 145 million adults have driven drowsy, including nearly 35 million who do so at least monthly.

And about 40% don't recognize warning signs like frequent blinking, head-nodding or drifting out of their lane.

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"Every signal in this year's report points the same way: Drowsy driving is common, it's under-recognized and the public is ready for solutions," said Joseph Dzierzewski, senior vice president of research and scientific affairs at the foundation. "When 4 in 10 drivers can't identify even the most basic of warning signs, too many people don't realize they're impaired and shouldn't be behind the wheel. "And 62% of Americans support making it illegal when it causes serious injury or death.

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"Drowsy driving is impaired driving, and Americans are telling us it's time to treat it seriously," Foundation CEO John Lopos said. The foundation recommends adults get seven to nine hours of shut-eye each night, plan an alternative ride when they’re short on sleep