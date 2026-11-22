Drivers who speed save less than a minute of travel time on average. Meanwhile, 6.7 million gallons of fuel are wasted — not to mention what speeding means for CO2 emissions

the dangers of speeding: the risk of losing vehicle control, decreased reaction time, and most severely, fatal accidents.showed that there may be reasons to reduce speeding beyond the threat of roadway crashes: preserving the environment.

After analyzing more than 120 million real-world vehicle trips across the U.S., researchers concluded that if drivers complied with posted speed limits, it could save an average of 6.7 million gallons of fuel, $22 million and 57,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide every day, all while increasing travel time by only 54 seconds per driving day. These savings are comparable to removing around 5.5 million passenger vehicles from the road, researchers observed.

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Cars drive down I-15 in Salt Lake City on Oct. 12. Northrop's study found that the aerodynamic drag force acting on a vehicle increases alongside speed, making high-speed driving"disproportionately energy-intensive.

" "Essentially, every 5 miles an hour you go higher and higher, you use a lot more fuel to achieve that," Northrop said. Additionally, fuel use is"directly correlated" with emissions from engine combustion or the energy that charges electric vehicles, Northrop said.

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On the average highway, driving 10 miles per hour over the speed limit can raise fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by up to 21%, the study found.by the World Health Organization said vehicle speed is a"strong contributing factor" to heavy metal contamination in road dust.revealed, contributing to risks of morbidity and mortality for both drivers and individuals who live near roadways.noted that more work is needed to fully understand the impact of driving on fuel and emissions. Cars drive down I-15 in Salt Lake City on Oct. 12.

An AAA Foundation showed the top reasons drivers report speeding include getting around slow drivers, reaching their destination faster and/or avoiding holding up traffic.from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration adds that speeding and other forms of aggressive driving often happen as a response to traffic congestion, especially when drivers feel they are"running late" for school, work, meetings, games, lessons or other obligations. Some argue speeding may even be the product of subconscious habits and distorted perceptions of risk, according to aNorthrop said that he wasn't much of a speeder in the first place, but the findings of his study sure give him reason to stick to the posted limit.

"I realize now that really, the savings and the aggravation that you can give yourself by trying to rush through traffic is not worth it," he said. "It's just not worth it. "The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.