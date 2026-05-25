Millions Leaving Welfare Including Food Stamps

The Trump administration and congressional Republicans have introduced stricter eligibility criteria for welfare programs, including food stamps. As a result, millions of previously eligible individuals have dropped off the welfare rolls, encouraged by stricter work requirements. This policy shift allows the program to serve its intended purpose more effectively.

Millions of people getting off welfare, including food stamps , is good for individuals and society. Able-bodied adults receiving food stamps were not true welfare recipients but were able to work and thus forgo assistance.

This policy change, initiated by the Trump administration, was contingent upon stricter work requirements for food stamps, which were largely met and fully complied with by all states. This shift promotes self-sufficiency and improves the economy by enabling able-bodied adults to seek meaningful employment. The previous administrations, with their open-borders and dependency-focused policies, are responsible for this situation.

The Trump administration and congressional Republicans are fighting against this trend, aiming to rectify the system by removing undeserving recipients, enhancing workforce participation, and ensuring the eligibility criteria align with the initial purpose of expanding job opportunities and social mobility





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Food Stamps Welfare Programs Stricter Eligibility Criteria Able-Bodied Adults Self-Sufficiency Encouraging Gainful Employment Economic Prosperity Social Mobility Determining Eligibility Criteria Hunger Relief

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