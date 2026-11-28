Millions of Thanksgiving travelers heading home face fresh weather disruptions as a new storm system takes shape across the Rockies and Plains late Saturday into Sunday, arriving on the heels of a historic holiday storm that still has communities picking up the pieces in the East.

Travelers wait in line at a TSA checkpoint in the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on on November 25, 2026 in Arlington, Virginia. A dip in air travel has been observed this holiday season as airfares have risen 17% to an average of approxim A system developing over the Plains late Saturday will bring disruptive weather during one of the busiest travel periods of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Gusts up to 60 mph behind the storm in the Plains and Rockies will challenge drivers and flights, while surging Gulf moisture spreads rain across the Mississippi Valley, Midwest, Southeast and East Coast into Monday. The System could still snarl road and air travel across major corridors and airport hubs including Denver, Kansas City, St. Louis, Chicago, Memphis, Atlanta and New England.disruptions as a new storm system takes shape across the Rockies and Plains late Saturday into Sunday, arriving on the heels of a historic holiday storm that still has communities picking up the pieces in the East.

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While the storm won't match the intensity of the damaging Thanksgiving storm, its timing could prove particularly problematic as millions of Americans head home from their holiday destinations. A disturbance moving through the Rockies will help an area of low pressure develop over the Plains late Saturday. Strong northwest winds will develop behind the storm's cold front as the area of low pressure strengthens over the Plains.