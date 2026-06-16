Millions face flash flood threat in 3 states: 'turn around, don't drown'

Flash flood threats have been issued for the states after days of heavy rain. Officials warn drivers: 'Turn around, don’t drown.'

Forecasters warn some areas could receive several inches of rain in just a few hours, overwhelming drainage systems, flooding roads and triggering water rescues in the hardest-hit locations.

The threat is particularly concerning because many areas have already received significant rainfall, leaving the ground unable to absorb much additional water. Forecasters warn that even neighborhoods that do not typically flood could experience dangerous conditions if storms repeatedly move over the same locations. Texas remains at the center of the flooding threat. Flash flood warnings were issued overnight for parts of South Texas, while broader flood watches cover large areas of south, southeast and south-central Texas through Thursday.

Some locations have already received between 4 and 6 inches of rain, with an additional 4 to 10 inches possible in parts of the state. Isolated areas could see more than 12 inches if storms repeatedly track over the same locations. Rainfall rates may exceed 2 to 5 inches per hour in the strongest storms. Flood watches cover much of Louisiana, with the threat expected to continue through at least Thursday and, in some areas, Friday.

Forecasters expect multiple rounds of thunderstorms capable of producing widespread rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Officials are also monitoring river levels, including the Mermentau River, which is forecast to reach minor flood stage later this week. Flood watches remain in effect across large portions of Mississippi through Thursday as repeated thunderstorms increase the risk of flash flooding.

The NWS warns that 3 to 5 inches of rain could fall in a short period, with locally higher totals possible. Meteorologists say several factors are combining to create a dangerous setup, including saturated ground, repeated thunderstorms and exceptionally high rainfall rates. Rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour are possible in stronger storms, while widespread totals of 4 to 6 inches are expected across parts of the region through Thursday.

Some areas—particularly along the Texas Gulf Coast—could see significantly higher amounts where storms repeatedly move over the same locations, increasing the risk of flash flooding.warns that excessive runoff could flood roads, neighborhoods, rivers and low-lying areas, particularly in places with poor drainage. Flash flooding can develop rapidly, making travel dangerous and potentially trapping motorists. Repeated rainfall may also increase the risk of river flooding later in the week.

In some Texas communities, emergency crews have already responded to stranded vehicles and water rescues as storms move through the region. The NWS continues to urge drivers to"Turn Around, Don't Drown" and avoid attempting to cross flooded roads. Avoiding travel during heavy rainfallHow Long Will the Threat Last? The flood threat is expected to persist across all three states through to Thursday in most cases, with conditions gradually shifting but not fully improving.

, particularly along the Gulf Coast, where repeated storms and tropical moisture could make flash flooding likely.





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