Millions Braced for Winter Weather as Storms Sweep Across US

A series of winter storms are impacting a large portion of the United States, bringing with them the threat of snow, ice, and severe weather.

Over 90 million Americans are being urged to prepare for potentially dangerous winter weather on Wednesday as multiple winter storm s move across the United States. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect from California to Maine, and many areas in between. Additionally, parts of Northwest Ohio and the mountains of West Virginia are under ice storm warnings.

One winter storm is forecast to bring 3 to 6 inches of snow from Kansas into Michigan, affecting major cities such as Kansas City, Des Moines, Chicago, and Milwaukee. This storm is anticipated to be driven by an arctic cold front bringing temperatures below average to the region on Wednesday.Meanwhile, significant accumulations of ice are possible in the Central Appalachians and Blue Ridge Mountains. Up to a quarter inch of ice could fall in the region by Thursday morning, potentially causing severe travel disruptions along Interstate 64, 77, and 79. As these storms bring snow and freezing rain to the Midwest and Northeast, severe weather, including a small chance of tornadoes, is possible along the Gulf Coast in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama





