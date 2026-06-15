Millionaire with ties to UK royal family accused of being notorious jogger seen pushing woman in front of bus

The victim, 33, miraculously suffered only minor injuries.

A millionaire banker with ties to the British royal family has been arrested for allegedly being London ’s notorious “Putney Pusher,” a jogger filmed pushing a woman in front of a moving bus, almost killing her.

The suspect was arrested Monday at his $1.8 million home in west London nearly a decade after surveillance footage captured the terrifying near-death encounter on London’s Putney Bridge in 2017, The long-viral footage showed the jogger callously knocking down the passing pedestrian, sending her sprawling into a road — with a bus driver swerving just in time to avoid rolling over her head. Fifteen minutes later, the man ran back across the bridge in the opposite direction and was confronted by the victim while she was still being helped — but he ignored her and ran on by.

The suspect is a 44-year-old decorated British Army veteran who served in several major conflicts, according to the Daily Mail, which did not identify him by name. He has familial connections to some of Europe’s royal dynasties, including the UK’s reigning House of Windsor, the paper reported. After leaving the military, he reportedly had a successful career in banking and has advised multiple wealthy clients. London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed an arrest had been made, while stressing that “inquiries continue.

” The bizarre attack, which happened around 7:40 a.m. on May 4, 2017, went unsolved for years even after London investigators interviewed 50 people and arrested three suspects,The shocking incident made national headlines and even inspired a play called “Once Upon a Bridge,” written by Irish playwright Sonya Kelly. Oliver Salbris, the bus driver, said he thinks about what happened every time he drives over the Putney Bridge.

“Whenever I’m on the bridge, I look very carefully at the pedestrians on the , I just can’t help it. I wouldn’t say it haunts me, but it’s not something I can easily forget,” he told the Daily Mail in April.

“I’m glad my reactions were quick on that day, or it would have ended very differently, both for me and the woman who was pushed. Her head was only a few from the bus and the wheel, even after I swerved to avoid her. ”





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