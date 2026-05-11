Millionaire's Illegal Man Cave Demolition Bill Paid by Taxpayers, Neighbours Accuse Him of Prank Calls

Graham Wildin, a millionaire, spent more than a decade fighting to preserve his illegal man cave, which was built without planning permission in 2014. The demolition bill was paid by taxpayers, and his neighbours accused him of bombarding them with prank calls in the middle of the night.

The millionaire owner of Britain's 'biggest man cave' has accused neighbours of bombarding him with prank calls in the middle of the night, after taxpayers were forced to foot the £220,000 demolition bill .

Graham Wildin, 73, spent more than a decade fighting to preserve his illegal 10,000 sq ft leisure complex, built without planning permission in 2014. The complex, initially a bowling alley, casino, and cinema, included plush squash courts and a soft play area. Forest of Dean District Council began pulling the complex down in June last year, with drone pictures showing it now resembles a 'concrete car park.

' Local residents were delighted to see the 'man cave' gone, but details of the enduring resentment have now been revealed in fresh planning documents





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Graham Wildin Illegal Man Cave Demolition Bill Prank Calls Forest Of Dean District Council Meendhurst Road Planning Permission Leisure Complex Bowling Alley Casino Cinema Plush Squash Courts Soft Play Area Drone Pictures Concrete Car Park

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