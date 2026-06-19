Millionaire Realizes Dream of Demolishing 'World's Most Expensive Bungalow' for Eco-Home

After a two-year battle with local planners, millionaire Tom Glanfield has finally begun construction on a modern eco-home in the exclusive Sandbanks resort in Dorset. Glanfield purchased the dilapidated property for a record £13.5 million and plans to replace the old cottage with a sustainable, two-story family home. Despite initial resistance from planners, the local community has largely supported the project.

After a lengthy battle with local planners, millionaire Tom Glanfield finally realized his dream of demolishing the 'world's most expensive bungalow' to make way for a modern eco-home in the exclusive Sandbanks resort in Dorset .

Glanfield purchased the dilapidated, rat-infested property for a record £13.5 million in March 2023, with plans to replace the 120-year-old Edwardian cottage with a sustainable, two-story family home. However, his initial application faced resistance from planners who cited significant harm to the Sandbanks Conservation Area. After two years of negotiations, Glanfield was granted permission to demolish the property in July 2025, and the demolition was completed over two weeks in August.

The old house was crushed and recycled to form the foundations of the new home, a process Glanfield described as nostalgic and exciting. The new property, which will be carbon-neutral, will feature an enormous open-plan kitchen and dining area, a double-height lounge, and various other amenities including a cinema room, gym, and a sea-facing jacuzzi bath. The house will also include a 150m long sea 'living' wall to protect the peninsula from erosion.

Glanfield, who insists he is not a property developer but a family man, expects the project to take another two years to complete. Despite some initial resistance from planners, the local community has largely supported Glanfield's proposal, with 38 letters of support submitted to the council. Neighbors praised the 'outstandingly innovative design' and its suitability for the conservation area





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Tom Glanfield Sandbanks Dorset Eco-Home Demolition Planning Permission Community Support

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Millionaire demolishes 'world's most expensive bungalow' to build eco homeTom Glanfield, a 48-year-old self-made millionaire, has finally demolished the 'world's most expensive bungalow' on Dorset's Sandbanks resort, making way for his new eco home. He purchased the rundown, rat-infested property in March 2023 for a record £13.5 million.

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