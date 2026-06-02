Millionaire Father's Financial Lesson: Teen Earns Thousands on Vinted After Being 'Cut Off'

A wealth expert father stopped giving his teens spending money to teach financial responsibility. His 13-year-old daughter now earns over £1,200 reselling clothes on Vinted, while her brother saves for a gaming PC. The father stresses that learning to generate income early is a crucial life skill.

A 13-year-old girl from Bedfordshire, whose millionaire father decided to cut off her finances to teach her about money, has earned thousands by reselling clothes and items on Vinted .

Wealth accumulation expert Mindy Paul, 48, noticed his children, Dani (now 13) and Nayden (15), were acquiring luxury items like Gucci handbags and Ralph Lauren clothing too easily. In response, he stopped providing them with spending money beyond essentials and insisted they fund their own extras. His daughter quickly turned to Vinted and has made over £1,200, while his son has also earned thousands selling old clothes and games.

Paul argues it is irresponsible for parents not to teach children the value of money and how to generate their own income, comparing the lesson to teaching a child to swim. He frequently discusses finances with his kids, even showing them his bank account and hosting 'money parties' with cash to demystify wealth, while emphasizing that his own success was built from humble beginnings.

Over five years, Paul's consultancy has earned him millions and the nickname 'the 100 Million Dollar Coach.

' He set Dani a challenge to earn £200 toward an iPhone within 30 days; she surpassed that, making about £500, leading to complete financial cut-off for non-essentials. Nayden has sold games, a camera, and outgrown clothes. Paul recalls selling cigarette lighters as a teen, an experience that shaped his own mindset, and now aims to instill similar principles in his children.

Dani, having earned around £1,200, is saving for acting lessons, paying off her iPhone in installments, and buying Pandora jewelry and posters. Nayden is saving for a costly gaming PC, already putting £400 toward it. Paul advises treating wardrobe contents as 'money sitting there' to shift perception. He plans to get them a T-shirt printing machine to launch their own small businesses, giving them control over their financial futures





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