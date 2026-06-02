Millionaire Father Cuts Off Daughter to Teach Value of Money; She Earns Thousands on Vinted

A 13-year-old girl, cut off financially by her millionaire father, learned the value of money by selling clothes on Vinted, earning over £1,200. Her father, Mindy Paul, believes it's irresponsible not to teach children financial independence.

A 13-year-old girl who was cut off by her millionaire father so she could learn about the value of money has made thousands from selling clothes and items on Vinted .

In 2024, wealth accumulation expert Mindy Paul, 48, first began to notice that his 12-year-old daughter Dani, now 13, was getting everything she wanted too easily, from Gucci handbags to Ralph Lauren clothes. So, when his daughter asked for a brand new iPhone, Mr Paul chose to cut off his two children financially, aside from food and the essentials, and instead demanded that any extras they wanted they would need to fund themselves.

Keen to make some quick cash, his daughter turned to popular reselling platform Vinted, and has now made more than £1,200. Meanwhile, her 15-year-old brother Nayden has also raked in thousands selling his old clothes and games on the site.

Mr Paul, who lives in Bedfordshire, often shows his children his bank account to encourage conversations around money and has had money parties where he and his family shower themselves in cash, but he makes sure his children recognise that it was not always this way. He believes that life is harsh and he would rather prepare his children so that when tough times come, they do not have to go back into their shell.

They know they can actually produce income and survive, he says, comparing it to teaching kids how to swim; if not, they will drown. Over the last five years, Mr Paul has generated millions from his consultancy company and has earned the online moniker the 100 Million Dollar Coach by helping businesses learn how to make as much money as possible.

But when it came to his children, he realised that they were getting everything they wanted too easily, and so decided to scale back the expenses and only cover the cost of the essentials. He then set his daughter a challenge: she could have the iPhone if she earned £200 within 30 days towards the cost, and then repaid the remaining £1,000 over the following 12 months.

Within the month, Mr Paul said Dani had smashed her target and earned around £500 by selling clothes she had outgrown. From that point on, Mr Paul said he cut her off financially, aside from food and essentials; any extras she wanted, such as designer clothes or jewellery, she had to buy for herself.

He has encouraged his son Nayden, 15, to do the same; he has sold some games and a camera online, as well as old clothes that no longer fit. Mr Paul himself started young, buying cigarette lighters from a wholesaler for a pound each and selling them for three pounds in the playground.

He truly believes that doing that stuff led him to where he is today, and he wants to teach his kids a very similar lesson: start early, learn the principles of money and duplication of money, and this is a part of their new conditioning. Since earning her own income, Dani has made around £1,200 and is saving up for acting lessons while paying off her iPhone in chunks, as well as treating herself to Pandora bracelets and charms and posters for her bedroom.

Nayden is saving up for a gaming PC, which can cost thousands, but has already earned around £400 towards his goal. Mr Paul always tells them that everything they see around them in their wardrobe is actually money, think of it as money sitting there. That changes their psychology about how they perceive what is there.

Now, the business-savvy father is hoping to set his children up with a T-shirt printing machine so that they can print their own designs and sell the products, all while receiving guidance on how to market their own items. That way, they have got their own independent businesses, and they are in charge of their own destiny, he concluded.

Mr Paul strongly believes that all parents should teach their children the value of having financial independence, and encourage them that they can be the makers of their own destiny if they are willing to work hard. He emphasises that it is irresponsible for parents to fail to teach their children the value of money and how to produce their own income, especially when they are wealthy.

By doing this, he hopes his children will be prepared for any tough times ahead and will never have to rely solely on others.





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